A Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student proudly showed online users the key to her new home

The young woman noted in her video that she finally had her personal space and gave a glimpse of the humble abode

Many social media users in the post's comment section congratulated the woman on her achievement

A student celebrated having her personal space in her new home. Images: @nasiphimthandeni06 / TikTok, @nasiphimthandeni / Instagram

Independence is key when building a new chapter in life, offering the freedom to grow and define one's path. For one young woman, this journey began with a different key—the one to her personal space in her new home, symbolising a fresh start and a step towards self-reliance.

Woman moves into a new home

TikTok user Nasiphi Mthandeni, a CPUT student who uses the handle @nasiphimthandeni06 on the app, happily shared with social media users that she moved into a new home.

The clip gave a glimpse of her one-room stylish and neat kitchen and bedroom.

After quoting a Bible verse in her caption, she wrote in her post:

"POV: You finally have your personal space."

Watch the video below:

Online community members congratulate new homeowner

Hundreds of social media users flooded the comment section with positivity when they congratulated the woman on her new home.

@babbyvuyi16 said to Nasiphi:

"Congratulations, Mama. We are right after you. Thank you for paving the way for us. I'm motivated!"

@zintlekini_ wrote in the comment section:

"Small girl, big God moves. I'm proud of you."

@mskabiemalapanek also added in the comments:

"Congratulations, darling. Enjoy every moment."

@m.thully pointed out:

"This is a big achievement."

@misspp1948 came with positivity and said:

"I can picture you enjoying your peace, eating what you want, whatever and whenever. Sleeping the whole day if you want to. This is what I call a happy place. Well done."

@mamkhize842 shared with the woman:

"I can't wait for my peace. Congratulations, darling."

Woman buys first home at 27

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gqeberha woman who shared a TikTok video stating she was 27 when she bought her first home.

The viral clip showed her entering the property and showing app users the keys to her new place. Social media users congratulated the homeowner on her big purchase and called it an amazing achievement.

