A hard-working babe got herself a house in need of attention and turned into a gorgeous pad

The house went from an old, rusty building to a modern, aesthetically pleasing space

Social media users rushed to the lady's comment section to congratulate her and compliment her gorgeous home

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A lady showed off her new and cosy home, receiving a lot of compliments. Image: @rarestonebotique

Source: TikTok

A boss babe made a bold move by purchasing a home and moving from a tenant to an owner.

The hun, whose TikTok handle is @rarestoneboutique, shared a video showing how the house looked before renovations and after she completed the home makeover.

A place called home

The video shows the front of the house before the significant transformation, then snippets of the renovations before revealing the finished project with modern furniture.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The lady inspires many aspiring homeowners

The post attracted many compliments from the online community. Others commented on how much they wished to be in the homeowner's shoes.

User @ moo_m commented:

"I have never been so excited for a stranger. Congratulations 💙💙💙💙. Wishing you all the good in your home, make beautiful memories 💙💚."

User @ matsifisomotaung60 showed the TikTok user love, adding:

"Congratulations dear. I can tell more aesthetics are still loading because already, it's so beautiful🥰. Well done!"

User @ kimorao617 got captured by the caption before watching the clip:

"I liked it before viewing the entire video just because uthe rent free 🥺. Yhooo!"

User @valerie_lebo shared her own exciting story, detailing:

"It's my last month renting, I'm moving into mine month end, I want that peace of mind🥺 I'm so proud of you 🥰❤️"

User @keitseng shared her wish:

"Patiently waiting for God to do it for me🥺congratulations sisi."

User @khethy.mtimande felt inspired, commenting:

"Motivated let me start le business ngiyeke ukuzingabaza usebenzile sisi❤️."

Woman shows off her 19th property

Briefly, News previously reported on a multi-property-owning babe who added a 19th home to her asserts.

The lady who works as an engineer at a mine motivated social media users to pursue everything they want and not give up in life, no matter how hard the road may be.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News