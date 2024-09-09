A video of a blended family going to collect their son's 18th birthday surprise left the online community envious

The boy went to hug his step-mom first after receiving his keys, leaving many people touched

Social media users took to the comment to share beautiful messages and to wish the young man a happy birthday

A video of a son getting his new car warmed many hearts after he hugged his stepmom first. Image @khulilevwgirl

Source: TikTok

A large interracial blended family accompanied their teenage boy to fetch his birthday gift, a New Polo 1.0 Life DSG Wolfsburg Edition, valued at over R425k from a VW car dealership.

The video was shared on social media by @khulilevwgirl on the TikTok platform after she sold the family the ride.

Luke shows love to his mom after getting his gift

In the video, Luke hugs his stepmother first before hugging everyone else after getting the keys.

The boy checked his car before getting inside and driving off with his siblings in the car.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps are left motivated by the blended family

The video amazed many social media users who commented on how supportive the Horn is. Everyone, including the helper, came out to witness Luke receiving his first car. Others wished to have families like the Horn's.

User @noxolocresentiajolinkomo was left envious, commenting:

"I envy being Mr Luke. 🥰Congratulations on your car. You have a loving family."

User @maxulu_85 praised the wife, adding:

"This man married a selfless woman who came to build, not to make everything about her. happy birthday to the young man 🥰🥰."

User @tracymudzanani noted something cute, detailing:

"I like the way he did things, he go hug stepmom before his dad, good boy 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

User @sherly_sherzwaafro added:

"The stepmother has a beautiful heart ♥️♥️."

User @zamantungwamahlakata shared a sad comment detailing:

"Lapho my mom doesn’t even wish me a happy happy birthday on birthdays.😭😭😭."

User @leeannrsa commented:

"I don't know why, but he seems like a humble young man who really appreciates this. Kudos to his family😊"

Proud dad takes toddler son to a car dealership for a mini car reveal

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a father surprised his toddler with a car reveal for his mini BMW model, leaving the online community warm-hearted.

Like a regular car reveal, the electric toy BMW was tied in a red ribbon and the owner was given balloons as a gift. Social media users found the video very cute.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News