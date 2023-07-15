One woman decided to spoil her son by getting her a mini version of Mercedes Benz convertible

The video went viral on TikTok after showing people how they can get cheap luxury cars for their children

Online users were impressed by the idea and that she chose the best gift for her son's birthday

A doting mother bought the best gift for her child's second birthday. The lady gave her child a taste for the finer things in life.

A TikTok video of a Mercedes Benz made for children had people gushing. Image: @amoslynnikele

Source: TikTok

People loved the idea of gifting a child a children's car. The video of the child enjoying his birthday present got over 50 000 likes.

Johannesburg mom buys Mercedes Benz kids version on son's 2nd birthday

A TikTok creator @amoslynnikele showed people that for R2 800 at Rosebank Baby Fantasy, they can get their kid a car toy. The doting mum gifted her son a kid' red Mercedes convertible. Watch the video below:

South Africans love gift idea for children shown in TikTok video

Netizens thought the video was adorable. Many people commented that they thought that the kid car would be way more expensive. Other peeps wished the big white Mercedes cost the same as the children's toy.

I don’t like men joked:

"I’m really short neh, could I use this?"

MissLittleFalls commented:

"This seems like the best 1st Birthday idea as opposed to a party where Ill be exhausted busy serving ppl who don’t even care.".

chrisbally1970 added:

"I thought they are more expensive than that."

lerato_momblogger gushed:

"This is beautiful. I always thought that they were so much more expensive. My boy is turning two soon, this is a lovely idea. Thanks for sharing."

nes_kamo expressed wishful thinking:

"I will pay R5 600 for both. Thank you very much."

Sbahle Dube hoped:

"Is the white Mercedes at the back also R2 800."

Expensive baby car blows netizen's Minds

Briefly News reported that a parent bought a baby car for R12 000. Many people thought at the price, they may as well buy a real car.

