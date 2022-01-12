Who is Mteto Nyati? Age, family, Altron CEO, salary, resignation, net worth

Mteto Nyati is a South African corporate executive and has held various top positions in some of the largest companies, both local and multinational corporates. He joined Altron in April 2017 as its CEO after holding the same position at MTN South Africa. The professional mechanical engineer is also the recipient of several awards and a published author.

Mteto Nyati is indeed one of South Africa’s finest corporate leaders. His success is based on academic excellence and an aligned vision that has helped him achieve greatness in every position he holds. Go through Mteto Nyati’s biography for more on his inspirational growth.

Early life

The executive was born on 21st December 1964 in Umtata, Eastern Cape. Mteto Nyati’s age in 2022 is 57 years. His parents were teachers. His father held a BA from UNISA and a Masters in Education from Cardiff University. His mom quit teaching to venture into business.

Mteto Nyati’s education and qualifications

He studied at Tabase Junior Secondary School in Umtata and later joined St Patrick Mission in Libode. The corporate executive did Physical Sciences at St John’s College from 1978 to 1980.

After his matric in 1980, Mteto Nyati joined Afrox in Joburg as an engineer-in-training. The company offered him an academic scholarship to pursue engineering. In 1982, he joined the University of KwaZulu-Natal to pursue BSc in Mechanical Engineering and graduated in 1985.

He turned down a 1985 Rhodes Scholarship to pursue master’s studies in Germany since his mother was sick. He later earned an MBA from Wits in 1992. Mteto Nyati’s qualifications also include being a Yale University’s World Fellow on Global Leadership in 2004.

Mteto Nyati’s career

The executive joined Altron technology company in 2017 on a 5-year contract. Photo: @mtetonyati

Source: Instagram

Nyati joined the corporate world in the 1990s. He started as a regional engineer at Afrox in Northern Transvaal then became an Engineering Manager at Tastic Rice from 1992 to 1994. He later joined Nampak as a Manufacturing Consultant.

He joined Altron in April 2017 as its CEO on a 5-year contract. The tech group announced on 11th January 2022 that Nyati decided to step down and will continue his duties until 30th June 2022.

Before joining Altron, he worked at MTN South Africa as the company’s CEO from 2015 to 2017. He also worked as Group Chief Enterprise Officer at the telecommunications giant from 2014 to 2015. From 2008 to 2014, Nyati was a managing director at Microsoft. For 12 years, from 1996 to 2008, he held several executive positions at IBM in France and South Africa.

Mteto Nyati’s resignation

In a press release dated 11th January 2022, Altron announced that Mteto Nyati would be stepping down as the group CEO. He joined the JSE-listed tech company in April 2017 on a 5-year contract and will quit his role effective 30th June 2022.

Mteto Nyati’s Altron tenure has been hailed as transformational as he helped the technology group grow from a family-controlled and managed business to an independent corporate entity. He also facilitated about sixfold increase in shareholder value.

Achievements and awards

Mteto’s exceptional leadership skills never went unnoticed. He is the recipient of several awards, including;

2020 EY World Entrepreneur Award Southern Africa

Business Leader of the Year Award at 2019's All African Business Leaders Awards (AABLA)

IPM CEO Special Award in 2019 from the Institute of People Management

Joint-winner of the 2013 IT Personality of the Year

Yale University’s World Fellows on Global Leadership in 2004

Honorary Doctorate from the University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics

Mteto Nyati’s net worth and salary

Mteto Nyati’s salary as CEO of Altron was R4.92 million when he joined the company in 2017. In 2019, the company reviewed his salary upwards to reach R6.13 million. His total yearly remuneration is more than R19 million when bonuses, allowances, shares and other incentives are added.

Mteto Nyati’s family

The executive is a loving husband and doting father. Details about his wife are not known, but he often posts pictures of his family vacationing together. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Anda.

Mteto Nyati’s contact details

You can contact the technology executive via;

Mteto Nyati’s quotes

The executive’s influence goes beyond technology and business. Here are a few inspirational quotes from the corporate leader.

“When people transcend their differences and work together to achieve a common goal, greatness is possible.”

“To those born in difficult circumstances, dealt a bad hand, or perceived as outsiders, in the end what makes you are your choices.”

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati came from humble beginnings and grew up at the height of apartheid in the Eastern Cape. However, he did not let the circumstances limit him as he excelled in academics and received scholarships that helped him realize his dream. He has grown to become a turnaround leader.

Source: Briefly News