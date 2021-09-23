Arvind Krishna: age, nationality, children, wife, education, salary, net worth

Who is the CEO of IBM India? Arvind Krishna is a skilled and highly experienced Indian-American business executive, currently serving as Chairman and CEO of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Arvind became the CEO in April 2020 and was made Chairman & CEO in January 2021.

Founded on June 16, 1911, the International Business Machines Corporation is an American multinational technology firm headquartered in Armonk, New York. It operates in more than 171 nations and has about 345,900 under the leadership of its able CEO. Here is everything you need to know about the highest employee at IBM, Arvind Krishna, including his age, nationality, children, wife, education, salary, net worth.

Arvind Krishna's profile summary

Full name : Arvind Krishna

: Arvind Krishna Year of birth : 1962

: 1962 Place of birth : West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, India

: West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, India Arvind Krishna's age : 58–59 years old as of 2021

: 58–59 years old as of 2021 Nationality : Indian-American

: Indian-American Origin : South-India

: South-India Parents : Major General Vinod Krishna (father) and Aarathi Krishna (mother)

: Major General Vinod Krishna (father) and Aarathi Krishna (mother) Schools attended : Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, St Joseph's Academy, Dehradun, IIT Kanpur, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

: Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, St Joseph's Academy, Dehradun, IIT Kanpur, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign Twitter : @ArvindKrishna

: @ArvindKrishna LinkedIn : Arvind Krishna

: Arvind Krishna Relationship status : Married

: Married Occupation : Chairman & CEO of IBM

: Chairman & CEO of IBM Famous for : Being the CEO of IBM

: Being the CEO of IBM Net worth: At least $14.9 million

Arvind Krishna's biography

Is Arvind Krishna Indian? Yes. Arvind was born in a Telugu-speaking family. His father was an Indian army officer, while the mother worked for the welfare of Army widows.

Is Arvind Krishna a US citizen? Yes. The businessman moved to the United States in 1985 to pursue higher education. He is proficient in both English and Hindi.

Arvind Krishna's education

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna went to Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, before joining St Joseph's Academy, Dehradun. He holds a BTech degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, where he graduated in 1985. He then pursued his Ph.D. at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, from 1985 to 1991. He has received distinguished alumni awards from both higher learning institutions.

Career

Arvind has worked at IBM since 1990, beginning at IBM's Thomas J. Watson Research Center, where he served until 2009. He then became the General Manager in Information Management Software and Systems and Technology Group of IBM until December 2012. In January 2013, Arvind became the General Manager of the Development and Manufacturing, Systems and Technology Group until December 2014.

In January 2015, the business executive became a Senior Vice President, Hybrid Cloud and Director of IBM Research, before becoming the Senior Vice President of IBM's Cloud and Cognitive Software division in January 2019. His achievements include leading the building and expansion of new markets for IBM in artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain and being a principal architect of the company's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat that closed in July 2019.

When did Arvind Krishna take over IBM? Krishna was appointed IBM's Chief Executive Officer in January 2020, effective April 6, 2020. Arvind Krishna's predecessor, Ginni Romett, had served as CEO of IBM since 2012 and retired on December 31, 2020. In2021, Arvind was named Most Influential Executive by CRN.

Krishna is also a researcher who has co-authored dozens of patents and has published extensively in technical journals as the editor of IEEE and ACM journals. His awards and honours include IBM Outstanding Technical Achievement Award for Entry Level Wireless LAN Product Family and SAMBA Wireless LAN, and IBM Research Division Award for RFID.

Arvind Krishna's family

IBM's CEO is a proud father and husband. However, the details of Arvind Krishna's wife and children are not in the public domain.

Arvind Krishna's net worth

Arvind Krishna's net worth in rupees is at least 1,099,779,430.00, going by the current exchange rate of 1 United States Dollar equals 73.81 Indian Rupee. He owns more than 15,025 units of International Business Machines stock worth over $14,898,425.

Arvind Krishna's salary was $17.009 million (1,296,424,641.00 rupees) as per the 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement. Arvind Krishna's compensation package included a basic salary of $1.353 million, $13.159 million in stock awards, $2.181 million in a non-equity incentive plan, $42,806 in pension, and $274,146 in other compensation.

Arvind Krishna is a phenomenal figure and one of the few South Indian CEOs of giant tech firms. He has worked hard over the years and progressively climbed the ladder to be where he is now. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

