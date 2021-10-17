Daniel Effiong: age, nationality, wife, height, movies, profiles, net worth

The Nigerian entertainment scene has made significant milestones over the past few decades. Thanks to the efforts of various contributors such as Daniel Effiong, the industry is now recognized globally. Notably, Effiong is an accomplished actor, scriptwriter, filmmaker, and director. What more would you love to know about him?

Daniel Etim Effiong is former a chemical engineer. So what could have possibly made him convert to entertainment, considering engineering is among the most lucrative fields ever? His biography has all the answers you seek to know about him.

Daniel Effiong's biography

Daniel Etim Effiong was born in Jaji, Kaduna State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian citizen. During his childhood, he lived in different states but within his country. So, what is Daniel Etim Effiong's State of origin? He is originally from Kaduna State.

Strict disciplinarian parents brought him up alongside his four siblings. His mother died when he was five years old. On the other hand, Daniel Effiong's father was in the military. His name is Lt. Col. Moses Effiong. Ex Lt. Col. Moses Effiong was among the people pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari for an allegedly failed Vasta Coup in 1986.

Educational background

Daniel completed his primary education at St. Mary's Private School. He proceeded further to Government College, Ikorodu in Lagos, for his high school studies.

Much later, he obtained his first degree in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Technology. Then, again, he moved to South Africa to study filmmaking, graduating from the University of Johannesburg.

How old is Daniel Effiong?

Daniel Effiong's age is 32 years in 2021. The actor was born on 24th June 1988.

Career

Effiong is a trained chemical engineer. After graduating, he worked briefly in the field. Later, he converted into the entertainment scene, and he has never looked back. He is now among the best actors around.

He made his acting debut in 2012, appearing in Goddammit It's Monday as himself. He has since appeared in a few other movies and TV series.

Daniel Effiong’s movies and TV shows

In total, the actor has 19 acting credits, two production credits, and 1 directing credit. Below are some of his famous works.

Gidi Up (2013) as Folarin

(2013) as Folarin New Money (2018) as Ganiyu Osamede

(2018) as Ganiyu Osamede Castle & Castle (2018) as Mike Amenechi

(2018) as Mike Amenechi From Lagos with Love (2018) as Efosa

(2018) as Efosa The Men's Club (2018) as Lanre Taiwo

(2018) as Lanre Taiwo Plan B (2019) as Dele Coker

(2019) as Dele Coker Makate Must Sell (2019)

(2019) Brethren (2019)

(2019) Òlòturé (2019) as Tony

(2019) as Tony Time Looped (2020) as Dayo

(2020) as Dayo Fishbone (2020) as Inspector

(2020) as Inspector Crossroads Siwoku (2020)

(2020) Still Falling (2021) as Captain Lagi Gowon

(2021) as Captain Lagi Gowon Mascara (2021) as James

(2021) as James Collision (2021) as Mide

(2021) as Mide The One for Sarah (2022) as Dare

(2022) as Dare Kofa (TBA) as Wale

(TBA) as Wale Here Love Lies (TBA) as Jide

What is Daniel Effiong's net worth?

He has an estimated net worth of $250,000 in 2021. However, there is no official information about his exact wealth. By the looks of his profile, he enjoys a rich and luxurious lifestyle.

Daniel Effiong's height

The actor reportedly stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, which is roughly 180.34 cm.

Who is Daniel Effiong's wife?

He is the husband of Toyosi Phillips. Toyosi is a media personality, author, and TV producer. Interestingly, the lovebirds have been together for a considerable time now. The actor proposed to her on his birthday in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in a colourful wedding event attended by family, friends, and colleagues in the same year. The photos of the event are still on their social media pages. At the time of writing, the couple is in their fourth year of marriage.

Daniel Effiong's children

Effiong and Toyosi have two children; a girl and a boy. They welcomed their firstborn daughter in 2019. Again, on 4th September 2021, the couple welcomed another child, making Daniel a father of two.

Daniel Effiong is among the extraordinarily talented Nollywood actors. The engineer-turned entertainer has been gracing the screens since 2012, and he has a lot to show for it. Apart from his career, the actor is a father, a husband and a father of two.

