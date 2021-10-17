Al Sharpton's net worth, age, children, spouse, education, movies, weight loss

Al Sharpton is one of the most famous televangelists in America. His name has occasionally hit the headlines for his strong opinions on issues facing America and the world as a whole. In addition, he is a Baptist minister and the founder of the National Action Network. With his multiple career paths, Al Sharpton's net worth has grown immensely over time. Read on for more details about his wealth, property, among others.

Cilvil rights leader Rev. Al speaks at a press conference on voting rights outside of the U.S. Capitol on September 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

Al Sharpton is dubbed a civil rights activist. In 1969, he was appointed to serve as the youth director of the New York City branch of Operation Breadbasket. The organization focused on promoting the provision of better jobs for African Americans.

Al Sharpton's profile

Full name: Alfred Charles Sharpton Junior

Alfred Charles Sharpton Junior Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd of October 1954

3rd of October 1954 Place of birth: Brownsville, New York, United States

Brownsville, New York, United States Al Sharpton's age: 67 years (As of 2021)

67 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Al Sharpton's height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 metes)

5 feet 10 inches (1.78 metes) Weight: 58.5 kilograms (129 pounds)

58.5 kilograms (129 pounds) Hair colour: Grey

Grey Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Ada Richards

Ada Richards Father: Alfred Charles Sharpton senior

Alfred Charles Sharpton senior Siblings: Kenneth Glasgow, Cheryl, Ernestine

Kenneth Glasgow, Cheryl, Ernestine Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Children: Dominique Sharpton, Ashley Sharpton

Dominique Sharpton, Ashley Sharpton School: Samuel J. Tilden High School

Samuel J. Tilden High School University: Brookly College

Brookly College Occupation: Civil rights activist, Baptist minister, talk show host, author

Civil rights activist, Baptist minister, talk show host, author Net worth: $500 thousand

$500 thousand Al Sharpton's Twitter account: @TheRevAl

@TheRevAl Facebook account: @ realsharpton

realsharpton Instagram account: @real_sharpton

Al Sharpton's biography

He was born on the 3rd of October 1954 in Brownsville, New York, United States. His father's name was Alfred Charles Sharpton senior, while his mother was called Ada Richards. Ada was born in 1925 and passed away on the 22nd of March 2012.

After Alfred senior left his wife Ada, she took a job as a maid, but her pay was low. She, therefore, could not support her family. So they had to move from Hollis, Queens, a middle-class neighbourhood. Also, Alfred's family has some Cherokee roots.

Al Sharpton's education

Reverend Al attends the 46th Chaplin Award Gala Honoring Spike Lee on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

He went to Samuel J. Tilden High School. After graduating from high school, he joined Brookly College. He, however, dropped out two years later, in 1975.

Career

Alfred has voiced his concerns on various occasions, including recently in 2020 during George Floyd's funeral. There, he delivered the eulogy calling for the arrest of the four Minneapolis policemen involved in Lloyd's death.

With the conviction of Derek Chauvin in 2021, Sharpton led a prayer with the Floyd family in Minneapolis.

Al Sharpton's movies and TV shows

The renowned evangelist has made appearances in several films, including:

Cold Feet

Bamboozled

Mr Deeds

Malcolm X

New York Undercover

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Girlfriends

My Wife and Kids

Rescue Me

Boston Legal

Al was also the host of the original Spike TV reality television show, I Hate My Job and an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Al Sharpton's books

Alfred junior is also an author, having written several books. These books include:

Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads

Al on America

Go and tell Pharaoh

The Rejected Stone: Al Sharpton and the Path to American Leadership

Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America

Man Behind the Sound Bite

Untitled - Killing Martin

Who is Al Sharpton's wife?

Rev. Al Sharpton attends a funeral held for Daunte Wright at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on April 22, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Brandon Bell

Source: Getty Images

The Baptist minister has been married twice. He married his first wife when he was 20 years old, but the marriage lasted for only less than a year.

He then met his second wife, Kathy Jordan, in 1971 while on tour. The two started dating shortly after and got married in 1980. Unfortunately, the couple separated in 2004 after 24 years of marriage.

In 2021, Alfred legally ended his marriage to Jordan after more than 15 years. During their marriage, the renowned reverend was linked to Aisha McShaw, who was reportedly his girlfriend.

Al Sharpton's children

The Baptist minister is the father to two girls, both of whom he had with Kathy Jordan. Born on the 31st of July, 1986, Dominique has been an influential force in the National Action Network since she formally joined in 2008. She is currently married to Marcus Bright.

The second born is Ashley, who, like her father, is an activist, community organizer, entertainment and media entrepreneur, podcast host and social media manager.

How much is Al Sharpton's net worth?

The popular talk show host has had several sources of income from his various career paths. His net worth is estimated to be about $500,000.

Al Sharpton's weight loss

How did Al Sharpton lose weight? The Rev. Al Sharpton is indeed a shadow of his former self. In the past four-and-a-half years, the civil rights activist has gone from 305 to 129 lbs.

The popular host started losing weight by weaning himself off of meats and starches and then became more strict about his diet in recent years.

What was rev Al Sharpton's diet?

This is Alfred's diet for his weight loss:

Less than 1000 calories For breakfast, some toast and fruit juice.

In total, about 400 to 450 calories. For lunch: salads with tomatoes, boiled eggs, lettuce, and some fruit.

In total, about 350 calories.

Al Sharpton's net worth goes to show that anyone can achieve anything in life. His story is inspiring, from growing up in a poor neighbourhood to becoming a renowned rights activist and talk show host.

