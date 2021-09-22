Jim Taiclet: age, family, education, salary, interview, profiles, net worth

Jim Taiclet has been named one of the top CEOs in America by the Harvard Business review between 2013 and 2018. This is no mean feat because only six other people have had this honour, including Jeff Bezos. So, get a glimpse of how he went from being a military man to a titan in his industry in this Jim Taiclet biography!

Jim Taiclet obtained a Masters degree in Public Affairs from Princeton University. Photo: @India Strategic

Source: Facebook

From fighting in the Middle East to being one of the top American CEO's and Presidents, Jim Taiclet has it all. He learned leadership, work and diligence from the military and applied this to his business. Who is the CEO of Lockheed Martin? Get his life story here.

Jim Taiclet's profile and bio

Birth name: James D. Taiclet Jr.

James D. Taiclet Jr. Date of birth: 13th May, 1960

13th May, 1960 Jim Taiclet age: 60 years

60 years Gender: Male

Male Height: 5ft 11 in

5ft 11 in Nationality: American

American Jim Taiclet education: Princeton University, United States Airforce Academy

Princeton University, United States Airforce Academy Profession: CEO (Lockheed Martin)

CEO (Lockheed Martin) Jim Taiclet wife: Carol Taiclet

Carol Taiclet Children: 3

3 Jim Taiclet house: Bethesda, Maryland

Bethesda, Maryland Religion: Christian

Christian Ethnicity: White

White Jim Taiclet salary: $915,385

$915,385 Jim Taiclet Linkedin: @James Taiclet

Early life and education

James Taiclet was born on 13th May 1960, and he is now 60 years old. He studied at Princeton University, where he got a Master's degree in Public Affairs; it was here that he was awarded a Fellowship at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Before Princeton, he attended the Unites States Airforce Academy and graduated with an Engineering and International Relations degree.

Career

Lockheed Martin Corporation announced Jim Taiclet as the company's President and CEO from June 15, 2020. Photo: @ASDNews

Source: Facebook

Jim was an air force pilot before becoming an executive in a plush office and making thousands of dollars a month. He was in charge of the troops and flying troop planes in the Middle East during America's war with Iraq.

Military career

What did Jim Taiclet fly? Jim rose extremely fast in the ranks, and by his mid-twenties, Jim was in charge of a multi-million dollar aircraft and commanding covert missions worldwide. During his time as a pilot, Jim logged over 5000 hours of flying working as:

Aircraft commander

Instructor pilot

Unit Chief of Standardization and Evaluation

Joint and Air Staff at the Pentagon

His work with the military exposed him to several people, and he learned how to be a leader, especially in high-stress situations. When reminiscing on what he learnt from the military;

All of these [attributes] are directly transferable to business. Embrace responsibility, demonstrate authentic leadership to people, handle pressure or adversity in the process.

From a Jim Taiclet interview with Boston magazine, one of the best pieces of advice that Jim ever received was from an evaluator of his; he learned that as a leader, you could not lead from the sidelines; you have to support your team until the mission is complete.

Business career

After the end of the war, Jim decided to leave the military behind and pursue a career in business, which turned out to be a great choice because Taiclet thrived in the private sector.

Pratt & Whitney

This was one of his first positions in the sector where he was the Vice President of Engine services. His role was to oversee military and commercial jet engine overhaul and repair. To add to that, he also served as a consultant in telecommunications aerospace.

Honeywell Aerospace Services

His next role was as President at Honeywell Aerospace Services, a branch of the International organisation worth $2.4 billion and 10,000 employees. This job placed him in the heart of the jet engineering and aerospace equipment industry.

American Tower Corporation

American Tower Corporation CEO James D. Taiclet was photographed with a couple of the company's towers in Needham, April 17, 2009. Photo: Essdras M Suarez/The Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

Soon after, he was appointed the President and CEO of the ATC (American Tower Corporation), which is a real estate trust and owner and operator of wireless and broadcast communication infrastructure.

He faced a major setback when he was appointed CEO on 10th September 2001; 9/11 happened just the next day. He lost 13 employees to the crash. The economic recession that followed the collision meant that Jim had to make several tough choices and let more than 4,000 employees.

ATC thrived under Taiclet in the years that followed. Between 2013 and 2018, he was consistently named in Havard Business Review's annual list of the best performing CEOs worldwide (only six other CEOs have had this honour, and one of them is Jeff Bezos). Under Jim, the market capitalisation of ATC grew from about $2 billion to over $100 billion, with annual revenues exceeding $8 billion.

Lockheed Martin

The shocking news was announced on 16th May 2020 after Lockheed Martin announced their new President and CEO, James D. Taiclet. He would come in place of Marillyn Hewson, who was in the position since 2013.

Under Jim's leadership, Lockheed Martin branched into space travel and missile defence by acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a $4.4 billion deal. Their space division is one of the largest competing with Elon Musk's Space X for U.S government rocket launches.

In March 2021, the company entered a deal with Omnispace to explore developing 5G from space. The goal is to bring 5G connectivity and capabilities to the defence industry.

Eileen Drake & Jim Taiclet after Aerojet Rocketdyne was sold to Lockheed Martin for $4,400,000,000. Photo: @TradedVC

Source: Twitter

Personal life

Is Jim Taiclet married? Yes, to Carol Taiclet. Together they have three children, all of whom are grown up. He enjoys spending quality time with his family when he is not working. Jim Taiclet's net worth in 2021 according to wallmine.com is $30.2 million.

James Taiclet is a titan in his industry, making the most of any opportunity that comes his way. He clearly has it all, from leading troops in his mid-twenties to being the President of one of the top American corporations.

