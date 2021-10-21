Dan Pena's net worth, age, children, wife, religion, education, books, profile

Dan Pena, popularly known as the Trillion Dollar Man, has created a big name in business, specifically in the oil sector. He is famous for his hard work and overall competency in the workplace. As a result, Dan Pena's net worth has grown significantly over his years in business, and he has become part of the 1%.

The Trillion Dollar Man. Photo: @danspena

Source: Instagram

So who is Dan Pena? Is he married? Does he have any children? These are all the exciting details about the businessman.

Dan Pena's profile summary

Full Name: Daniel Steven Pena

Daniel Steven Pena Nickname: Trillion Dollar Man

Trillion Dollar Man Date of birth: 10th of August, 1945

10th of August, 1945 Dan Pena's age: 76 years (As of 2021)

76 years (As of 2021) Place of birth: Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Jacksonville, Florida, USA Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Dan Pena's religion: Christian

Christian Mother: Amy

Amy Father: Manuel

Manuel Wife: Sally Hall

Sally Hall Dan Pena's children: Kelly, Danny, Derreck

Kelly, Danny, Derreck School: Reseda High School

Reseda High School University: San Fernando Valley State College

San Fernando Valley State College Occupation: Businessman, philanthropist, former military

Businessman, philanthropist, former military Dan Pena's books: Your First 100 Million

Net worth: $500 million

$500 million Website: www.danpena.co.uk

www.danpena.co.uk Twitter: @danspena

@danspena Instagram: @danspena

Dan Pena's biography

He was born on the 10th of August 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida, the USA, to Manuel and Amy Pena. He turned 76 years old this year and his star sign is Leo.

His family moved to East Los Angeles, California, where he was raised. Growing up, he had a tough childhood.

The neigbourhood they moved to was full of crime and violence and he learnt how to defend himself at an early age.

Dan Pena's education

Founder of The Guthrie Group, Dan Pena. Photo: @danspena

Source: Instagram

He went to Reseda High School, located in the Reseda section of the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, California, United States. After graduating from high school, he then went to San Fernando Valley State College School of Business Administration and Economics. There, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Career

Throughout his life, Pena has had multiple careers. He first joined the US military, where he served in the military police. He was then promoted to Intelligence Officer and later Security Officer at the Natio headquarters.

Business

In business, Pena is known for his hard work and innovation. He is the founder of several companies including The Guthrie Group (TGG). TTG is a leading, independent consultancy firm, focused on the initiation, facilitation and completion of transactions. The firm was founded in 1997.

He was also the founder, former Chairman, President, and CEO of Great Western Resources Inc. (GWRI). GWRI is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company is also engaged in coal mining.

The Trillion Dollar Man

Dan and Sally during the most recent Corona QLA Castle Seminar Graduation night. Photo: @danspena

Source: Instagram

He is also the founder of Quantum Leap Advantage (QLA), a podcast channel. He therefore earned his name, the Trillion Dollar Man.

YouTube career

Pena also has a YouTube channel, which he started in August 2009. There, he gives advice on various topics about business. One of his most popular videos, 'Dan explains why you're poor', has gathered over 1.1 million views.

The channel currently has about 340 thousand members with a total of 32.9 million views.

Dan Pena's QLA

Quantum Leap Advantage (QLA) is a proven formula with over 40 years of proven success, as illustrated by Dan Pena's track record. Through his website, he has mentored many on how to grow their finances using this formula.

In the end, you will take Dan Pena's snowflake test, success test, and super success test to see your progress.

Dan Pena's Bitcoin reviews and criticism

Dan has been vocal on social media about cryptocurrency and especially Bitcoin. After Bitcoin's value went down, he went on Twitter to write:

4 GET MUSK NOT ACCEPTING BITCOIN-IT TUMBLES BELOW $40,000 AFTER CHINA ISSUES CRYPTO WARNING-WHY? I SAID A FEW WEEKS AGO, IT DIDN'T MATTER WHO WAS BEHIND BITCOIN NOW! SINCE PAYPAL & OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WERE ACCEPTING IT-WE WERE OFF 2 THE RACES! I SAID ENJOY THE RIDE - LOL!

Who is Dan Pena's wife?

The former military man is married to Sally Hall, the Managing Principal of The Guthrie Group. The two have three children, including Kelly, Derreck, and Danny.

How much is Dan Pena worth?

The American philanthropist has earned a fortune from his many careers. His net worth is estimated to be about $500 million.

Dan Pena's Laird of Guthrie Castle

The rich are known for making extravagant purchases and owning luxurious properties. One of the most famous properties he owns is the Laird of Guthrie Castle, which he bought in 1984. The original tower was built by the Guthries of Kincaldrum around 1470. Sir David Guthrie, the 1st laird, had been Armour Bearer to James II and was Lord High Treasurer of Scotland and Lord Chief Justice.

He first opened the castle to the public where people would go visit and book for functions. However, the castle was later turned into a private estate.

Dan Pena's net worth is proof that through hard work and consistency, anyone can achieve anything. He is an inspiration to all upcoming businessmen in the world.

READ ALSO: Brian Williams bio: age, daughter, wife, education, career, salary, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Brian William's biography. He is one of the legendary news anchors in America today.

Many people are familiar with him because of his decade-long stint in the media industry. Read his biography here.

Source: Briefly.co.za