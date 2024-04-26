Jacob Zuma showed face at an MK Party event in Nkandla on 25 April 2024, debunking all reports of his ill-health

The leader stepped on stage and danced and sang the struggle song, Ushini Wami, which he popularised

Media reports suggested that Msholozi was unwell, which led to the suspension of campaign activities

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's sing-and-dance routine at the party's truck launch allayed fears that his health was dwindling. Images: Foto24/Gallo Images and Sunday Times/Gallo Images

Jacob Zuma danced and sang with his fellow MK Party comrades at an MK Party event in Nkandla, Kwazulu-Natal, on 25 April 2024.

Msholozi leads Umshini Wami

Zuma’s jovial and high-spirited demeanour debunked all rumours about the leader’s ill health.

A video shared by on X of Zuma leading his supporters in the infamous ‘Umshini Wami' song has garnered many reactions on social media:

According to News24, sources close to Msholozi revealed that the MK leader collapsed on 19 April 2024, which led to the suspension of campaign activities.

While speaking to ENCA, the party’s Secretary-General Sihle Ngubane rubbished those claims and discounted them to election campaign tricks.

The MK party launched its campaign truck earlier that day.

Citizens pleased to see Msholozi

Many netizens were delighted that the MK Party leader was fit.

@MakiMarish pointed out:

“Lots of energy for someone on medical parole.”

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

“Love for my King JZ❤️ ♟”

@MadiBoity commented:

“I hope he does not fall again.”

@XUFFLER said:

“Zuma is doing the Lord’s work ”

@moono_l added:

“Eish Zuma is so fit.”

Mbeki back ANC on Zuma

In related Briefly News, Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki said the party’s decision not to expel Jacob Zuma immediately is not cowardice but rather the party following its laws.

Mbeki responded to a question about the party’s position on Msholozi, its former President and current leader of the MK Party.

The former party President said it was important for the ANC to stay loyal to its constitution.

