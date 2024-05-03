South African politicians have made the nation laugh with their comedic acts and their hilarious antics

Briefly News takes a look at six hilarious moments that took place in Parliament by Mzansi's top leaders

The online community reacted to the videos of the top leaders as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes

Undoubtedly, South African politicians are the most amusing people in the world. This listicle takes a look at the most hilarious moments in Parliament.

South African politicians amused Mzansi with their hilarious antic in a video. Image: Sowetan, Per- Anders Pettersson and Ute Grabowsky

Source: Getty Images

1. Willie Madisha's iconic sound, Hong Hong Hong

Former Member of the National Assembly of South Africa Willie Madisha once left Mzansi in stitches when he exchanged words with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor over the withdrawal statement. Willie Madisha made an iconic sound that will forever live with South Africans.

Take a look at the video below:

2. EFF fighting in Parliament

The Economic Freedom Fighters are always in the news, whether good or bad; however, they know how to keep South Africans entertained. The fight began when the Economic Freedom Fighters denounced former South African president Jacob Zuma as a "scoundrel." due to corruption allegations.

Watch the video below:

3. Ramaphosa swears in Parliament, leaving peeps in stitches

The current president of the nation, Cyril Ramaphosa, had no fear when he went all gangster in Parliament, amusing many people in Mzansi. The South African businessman and politician forgot that he was not in his home when he blurted out some unimpressive words.

Take a look at President Cyril Ramaphosa swearing-in Parliament below:

4. Jacob Zuma laughs and jokes about Nkandla

Former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, cracked a joke in Parliament about Nkandla, and the members of Parliament could not stop laughing.

Watch the video below:

5. Malusi Gigaba plays Candy Crush in parly

During the 2018 presidential election, News24 journalist Jan Gerber captured an image of Gigaba using his tablet to play a Candy Crush-style game as ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu was speaking.

6. Jacob Zuma struggles with big numbers

Last but not least, the iconic moment that forever lives with every South African is when Jacob Zuma struggled to pronounce big numbers. The video left many people in laughter.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the top leader's hilarious antics made in Parliament

The various videos amused many people as they flooded the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes, saying:

Carliton said:

"Thats hilarious."

Raphaelletasi@gmail.com added:

"We are listening properly but is not make sure."

Kgotso Khanye wrote:

"Bro was a parliament comedian."

Centre cruise commented:

"Legendary."

Source: Briefly News