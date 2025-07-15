South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has recently been confirmed as the new president of Eswatini's club Mbabane Highlanders after Royal AM removed from the Premier Soccer League.

Mkhize also honoured her son, Andile Mpisane, by adding his initials 'AM' to the club's name, and the team is now known as Mbabane Highlanders AM.

Mbabane Highlanders are one of the top teams in Eswatini and are the most successful club in the country with 13 Swazi Premier League titles and 9 Swazi Cups, but they've been at the back for a long time as they've not been league champions for years. The last time they won it was for the 2000-01 season.

Mkhize honours her son, Andile Mpisane

Mbabane Highlanders AM released an official statement on their Instagram page to confirm their new name and club logo to their fans.

“We are proud to unveil the new official logo of Mbabane Highlanders AM F.C., a symbol of strength, legacy, unity, and ambition,” the statement of the club on IG reads.

While Mkhize spoke at the unveiling ceremony, she talked about the rich tradition of her new club and also sent a message to the patrons of the club.

"Mbabane Highlanders stand as a symbol of pride, strength, and rich tradition. Today isn’t about a takeover; it’s the beginning of a new chapter, a partnership. A fusion of histories between Eswatini and South Africa, grounded in our shared pursuit of excellence and ambition."

"To the club’s patrons, thank you deeply for your trust. And to the fans, you are the heartbeat of this team. Together, we will raise the bar, nurture local talent, and achieve the success this club truly deserves."

"My commitment is clear: I will lead with integrity, vision, and heart. We’re not here just to participate; we’re here to elevate."

Will Andile Mpisane play for Mbabane Highlanders AM?

According to reports, there has yet to be an official statement or comments about the role Mpisane will play at Mbabane Highlanders AM.

Mphisane, Expensive 10 as he's been fondly called, was the chairman of Royal AM and also played for the club. After Royal AM were banned from signing new players, Andile featured most in the club's first team.

For now, fans are waiting to see if Andile will officially join the squad and make his on-field debut for Mbabane Highlanders AM FC.

Reactions as Mkhize rebrands Mbabane Highlanders

Mama Joy backs MaMkhize’s new club

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's sports super supporter, Mama Joy, has backed MaMkhize’s new club Mbabane Highlanders AM FC.

Mama Joy’s loyalty was questioned by fans after her silent exit from Royal AM and sudden support for MaMkhize’s Eswatini venture.

