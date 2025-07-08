Former Royal AM owner and President MaMkhize has reportedly lost her latest legal bid to reinstate Royal AM in the PSL

Royal AM reportedly lost a R27 million sponsorship deal amid the ongoing financial crisis bedevilling the club

The club is under SARS curatorship with R40 million tax debt, marking a dramatic fall from grace

Former Royal AM owner and President Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has reportedly lost her latest bid to have the Premier Soccer League reinstate her club back to the league after being expelled.

This is not the first time Mkhize has taken the league to court, with her previous legal attempt also being unsuccessful and leading to the PSL’s confirmation of booting the KwaZulu-Natal-based team out of top-flight football. It officially marked the demise of the club’s position in the league for the 2024/25 season, after a season filled with legal and financial struggles.

MaMkhize's latest attempt at reversing PSL decision hits a snag

Source: Facebook

The club recently lost out on a sponsorship deal

This comes days after the club reportedly lost the controversial R27 million sponsorship deal it had secured from the Msunduzi Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The deal had been marred by months of public outrage and drawn-out legal battles.

Failed takeover attempts lead to expulsion

The club’s failure to secure a takeover and resolve its financial issues resulted in Royal AM’s expulsion from the PSL.

The team, which has been under the curatorship of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) due to unpaid taxes, was unable to overcome the ongoing legal battle against Mkhize.

The PSL held a Board of Governors (BOG) meeting in April to finalise the decision regarding the club's status in the league.

This meeting then officially confirmed Royal AM’s removal, leaving the league with only 15 teams for the remainder of last season.

The case surrounding Royal AM’s status has brought attention to the broader issue of club ownership and financial stability in South African football. With the legal proceedings now over, the PSL will continue without the KwaZulu-Natal club, marking a turbulent chapter in the league's history.

South Africans react to the latest failed legal bid

@Relefilwe40

"I just wonder if Nurkovic ever got paid his millions🤔"

@superjourno

"Highly unlikely at this rate."

@KrugerAFRIKA

"🤔🤔🤔 Who advises her?"

@life_mabege

"Will Kokota get his money though?"

@asithandaz

"Seems the sun is setting on the Mamkhize empire. What’s happening?"

@LincolnLumbe

"At some point you have to accept defeat and move on"

@PulseOnX

"She’s cooked this one. She must just go cleanse otherwise she’s going down with her friends."

@kalipile1

"If she has so much money to waste in courts why didn't she just pay SARS to save her club? Some priorities are confusing WE REMAIN HUMBLE ☠️"

@ka_madesi

"Bathong bathong"

@Llekamania_

"She needs to let go 😔"

Financial and legal trouble for Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is currently under curatorship due to a significant tax debt, estimated to be around R40 million.

The debt is reportedly linked to the club’s president, Shauwn Mkhize, and her family trust.

This financial instability has only worsened the club’s situation, as it has not been able to honour its obligations on and off the pitch.

