Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen William has sent a message to South Africans as they prepare to face the Czech Republic in their next group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos opted for an unfamiliar five-man defence against Mexico, a system he has rarely deployed since taking charge of the national team five years ago.

However, South Africa's plan unravelled early after an error while attempting to play out from the back gifted Mexico the opening goal before the first ten minutes had elapsed.

Bafana Bafana will be eager to put their disappointing start behind them when they face Czechia in their second Group A fixture at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm SA time.

The encounter carries added significance, with both nations desperate for maximum points after Czechia also began their campaign on the losing side, falling 2-1 to South Korea.

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Williams promises Bafana would improve

Reflecting on the setback against Mexico, Williams told SportyTV that the experience had highlighted the standards required at football's biggest stage.

"Now that we've seen the level of this competition, we'll come back stronger," said Williams. "We'll prepare with even greater intensity and continue working hard. There are still two massive games left for us."

Williams insists Bafana Bafana are far from out of the tournament and remain determined to revive their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after suffering defeat to hosts Mexico in their Group A opener.

"It was a very challenging match," Williams admitted. "Our objective was to avoid conceding before the first water break because we knew that an early goal would energise both Mexico and their supporters."

"Unfortunately, we made a mistake during our build-up play, and at this level opponents make you pay for even the smallest lapse in concentration."

"Playing against the host nation is never easy, especially after falling behind. We kept pushing, but our final ball wasn't good enough when opportunities to counterattack presented themselves."

"I'm proud of the effort from the boys because they never stopped fighting, but the red card in the second half took away our momentum."

Suspension headaches for Bafana

South Africa will have to cope without Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane against Czechia after both players were dismissed during the defeat to Mexico and received one-match suspensions.

Sithole's absence may not significantly alter Broos' plans, with the Portugal-based midfielder under scrutiny after surrendering possession in the build-up to Mexico's first goal.

Should Broos retain the back-five system, Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha could be drafted in as Sithole's replacement.

If the Belgian tactician reverts to his preferred 4-3-3 formation, he may instead introduce a more attack-minded option alongside Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams in midfield.

With Zwane unavailable through suspension, Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng could be handed the opportunity to fill that creative role.

Source: Briefly News