South African forward Mohau Nkota has shared an emotional goodbye message to Orlando Pirates ahead of his summer move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

"As I close this chapter of my life, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude. To Coach Mandla Qhogi and Mxolisi Mngomezulu, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to chase my dream. Your trust provided the platform for my growth.

"To Coach Joseph Makhanya, you’ve been more than a coach—you’ve been a true father figure. Your guidance has shaped me not just as a player, but as a man. And to Coach Jose Riveiro, the man who has had an immeasurable impact on my journey, thank you. Your lessons will stay with me wherever I go.

"I’m filled with mixed emotions, sadness to leave behind the only football home I’ve ever known, but also excitement for the journey ahead. I’ve grown immensely as a player, but even more as a person.

"Winning my first major cup with Orlando Pirates was a proud and unforgettable milestone. The memories made and friendships forged here will stay with me for life.

"To the fans, thank you for your unwavering support. Your cheers, chants, passion, and even constructive criticism fueled me every step of the way. The electric atmosphere you created on match days was a true privilege to be part of.

"To the Chairman, staff, technical team, and all players—past and present—thank you. Your dedication and hard work have left a lasting mark on me.

"As I step into this new chapter, I carry with me the values, lessons, and memories from this incredible club. I will forever be grateful to have worn the black and white and to be part of the rich history of the mighty Buccaneers.

"Thank you for an unforgettable journey."

Source: Briefly News