A promising young athlete and student leader from Mpumalanga has died, sending shockwaves through her school and the wider netball community

The teenager's passing comes shortly after a major provincial sporting achievement that had marked her out as one of the region's rising netball talents

Heartfelt tributes from teachers, classmates, parents and friends have painted a picture of a young woman whose leadership and kindness touched countless lives

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A netball schoolgirl from Mpumalanga, Promise Sithole, has been remembered by her school and peers following her heartbreaking death on Wednesday, 3 June 2026. Her passing left many stunned just weeks after she was selected for the Mpumalanga Nkangala Under-19 netball team.

Promise Sithole has been mourned by Hoerskool Patriot after her sudden death. Image:@hoerskoolpatriot

Source: Instagram

Sithole was a learner leader, serving as President at Hoërskool Patriot. She had recently achieved provincial recognition after being selected for the Mpumalanga Nkangala Under-19 netball team following trials held in Middelburg.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been publicly disclosed, leaving many community members searching for answers while respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time.

Her heartbreaking death was announced by the school on Instagram in a moving tribute.

Hoërskool Patriot pays tribute to Promise Sithole

The school described Sithole as a young woman whose warmth, leadership and compassion touched everyone around her.

"Promise was a young lady who carried light wherever she went. Her beautiful smile, contagious laughter and caring heart had a way of uplifting everyone around her. She loved deeply, embraced others wholeheartedly, and made every person feel seen and valued.

"Although small in stature, Promise possessed the heart of a lion. She led with courage, kindness, passion and unwavering dedication. Her vibrant spirit left an indelible mark on our school, and her absence will be felt throughout the halls of Hoërskool Patriot for years to come.

"Today, we mourn not only the loss of our President but also the loss of a cherished daughter, friend, leader, classmate and Pattie family member. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, fellow learners and everyone whose life was touched by her remarkable presence.

"Promise, thank you for the joy, laughter and light you brought into our lives. Your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved you.

"'The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.' Psalm 34:18.

"Rest peacefully, Promise. You will forever remain a Pattie."

See the post below on Instagram:

Mpumalanga netball community mourns rising star

Just last month, the school announced that Promise's excellence on the netball court had earned her a place in the Mpumalanga Nkangala Under-19 team.

"Congratulations to Promise Sithole on being selected for the Mpumalanga Nkangala Under-19 team following the final trials held in Middelburg.

"This is a wonderful achievement and a testament to your hard work, dedication and talent.

"We are incredibly proud of you and wish you all the best as you represent your region with pride.

"Well done, Promise."

As seen in the post below:

Her death has left many parents, fellow learners and members of the community with unanswered questions. However, neither the family nor the school has publicly shared details regarding the cause of her death.

Annalin Muller wrote:

"This is truly heartbreaking news. Our hearts go out to the family of Promise Sithole, as well as the learners, staff and all who knew and loved her."

Millicent Nompumelelo commented:

"Mara yin ngokushona kwabantwana besekolo shm awa God siyaxolisa yehlis' isandla sakho manje sekwanele."

Winnie Beukes said:

"I am devastated by this sad news. You have been such a wonderful friend of our family for many years. Birthday parties together at the swimming pool and camaraderie at every netball match. You were loved from the minute we met you. Look how far you have come. My darling Promise, we are heartbroken."

Promise Sithole had been selected for the Mpumalanga Under-19 netball team. Image: Matt King

Source: Getty Images

Promise will be laid to rest on Saturday, 6 June 2026, in Witbank, where family, friends, teammates and members of the Hoërskool Patriot community are expected to gather to bid farewell to the young leader whose life and sporting journey ended far too soon.

Her death leaves many parents worried about the number of school students who have passed away in recent memory. This follows the tragic death of a 12-year-old George karate champion and also the passing away of a schoolboy rugby star in Johannesburg.

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Source: Briefly News