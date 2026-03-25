Jayden Duvenhage, a first-team rugby player at Pongola Akademie, suffers a serious brain injury that puts his promising schoolboy career on hold

Medical reports confirm bleeding on the brain, requiring ongoing epilepsy treatment, with uncertain timelines for a potential return to rugby

Fellow parents, students, and the wider rugby community have shown overwhelming support, sharing advice, encouragement, and stories of recovery from similar injuries

Heartbreaking news has emerged from Pongola Akademie in KwaZulu Natal, after a promising young schoolboy rugby star, Jayden Duvenhage, suffered a major setback in his sporting career.

Pongola Akademie schoolboy rugby suffered a career threatening injury during a match in Pongola. Image:@pongolaakademie

Source: Facebook

Duvenhage was part of the school's first rugby team and sustained an injury during a match against Coast Guard on Saturday, 22 March 2026. The injury was serious enough to require hospitalisation for observation.

The school had posted the following on Facebook after the rugby match:

''WE ARE THINKING OF YOU, JAYDEN

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

During our rugby match against Coast Guard this past weekend, Jayden sustained an injury and is currently in the hospital for observation.

The Pongola Academy family and our entire community hold you in our thoughts and prayers during this time. We pray for strength, healing and that you will be strong on your feet soon. 🙏 Jayden, you always show courage and determination on the field - get well soon! We are thinking of you.''

As shared on the Facebook post below:

An update on Jayden’s condition was provided on Tuesday, 24 March, via an emotional statement shared on social media by @skoolrugby:

"After all the tests that have been done, it is with heavy hearts that we have to say that Jayden’s rugby career can no longer continue. The doctors have confirmed that there is bleeding in his brain, and he will need to be on epilepsy medication for now.

However, there is still hope if Jayden passes all the necessary tests next year; he may be able to play rugby again in a year or two. In this difficult time, we are simply grateful that he is still with us. We will support him every step of the way. Thank you to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Jayden, you will always remain our hero."

See the post below for the update:

Community rallies around young rugby star

The post has received an outpouring of support from parents and fellow students.

@Nétashia Els commented:

"Lots of strength to the family! My son's rugby career was also cut short last year. He is still on epilepsy medication. We have come a long way, but he is never allowed to play rugby again. Parents are welcome to inbox me if they want to chat. We know exactly what you are going through! Lots of love for you guys!"

@Yozan Pretorius added:

"As a responsible parent, I will not let my child play again after such a bad injury. Our sports doctor told my son that after a second severe concussion, one more incident and it is done. We are thankful he was safe. He had to miss a whole season one year after trials, but played hockey instead, with fewer head risks. I gradually prepared my son to understand that life and the quality of life are more important than rugby. Good luck to Jayden!"

Schoolboy rugby players during a match at Pongola Akademie in KwaZulu Natal. Image:@pongolaakadamie

Source: Facebook

Other messages included encouragement from Rich Dixon, who shared his own recovery journey after a severe neck injury, and Mark Julius Howland, reminding Jayden to stay active and grateful for every day.

South Africa has recently lost several promising young schoolboy rugby players due to tragic circumstances, including Jude Stewart from a Johannesburg school in early 2026 and Kungawo Booi from Westering High School in Gqeberha in 2025.

Matric pupil in biking accident

Briefly News previously reported Lodewyk Uys, a 17-year-old matric pupil at Hoër Jongenskool Paarl (HJS), who was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident, has now improved enough to breathe on his own without a ventilator.

The accident occurred near Kylemore, close to Stellenbosch, on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News