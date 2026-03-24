Johannesburg motorists went viral for turning a heavy traffic jam into a playground by playing a fun childhood game while moving between their cars

The light-hearted moment was captured from a nearby car and shared on Instagram, quickly gaining attention for its proudly South African spirit

Social media users were entertained by the motorists and noted that what they were seeing was another proudly South African moment

A group of Johannesburg motorists turned a frustrating traffic jam into a playground by playing a game between their cars. Image: electravk

Source: Getty Images

Boksburg motorists made international news recently when, on 20 March 2026, they beat the heavy traffic blues with fun childhood games, while staying alert on the road.

The heartwarming video was shared by the American news group on its Instagram account @abcnews on 24 March 2026, sparking joy and laughter among the online community.

The clip starts with two motorists driving on the left-hand side in heavy traffic using their hands, which they had out through their windows to play the rock, paper and scissors game. The duo, in the Instagram account @abcnews, had no idea that a person in a car on the right-hand side was filming them, and continued with their game.

Staying safe in heavy traffic

Maintaining a safe following distance and staying patient are important for navigating congested roads safely. Arrive Alive notes that defensive driving and avoiding unnecessary lane changes can significantly reduce the risk of collisions during peak hours. By staying alert and calm, motorists are better equipped to handle sudden stops and ensure a smoother journey for everyone.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA reacts to the Boksburg traffic entertainment

The clip gained massive momentum a few hours after it was shared, racking up 162K views and sparking a wave of positive comments. Many viewers described the motorists' light-hearted games as a proudly South African moment, with some jokingly calling for Donald Trump to see how well we locals got along. Others noted that the fun interaction was good for the brain and praised the drivers for taking a break from their phones. An American user even commented that they wished their country had more playful moments like in the clip, instead of aggressive road rage.

Viewers praised the interaction, noting that it was a refreshing break from the usual stress of daily commuting. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @livingwithluci123 said:

"🤣 I need to play more rock, paper, scissors."

User @nix.p.i.x commented:

"Lol, definitely not in an area where carjackings are taking place."

User @claudette.marie shared:

"A break from social media! Good for the brain!"

User @rodrigonismo32 joked:

"Here in the US, it would be a 'shoot each other up or flip each other off' game🤡."

User @georgeekirapa added:

"Happiness 😊is always found in a morning 🌄 drive 👏."

User @albertjfernz said:

"It’s good to see this!"

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Source: Briefly News