City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero went to Kyalami Estate on 5 June 2026 to confront a property owner sitting on a R1.2 million municipal debt. He shared the visit on Facebook, and Mzansi had a lot to say about the city’s selective outrage.

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Picture of Dada Morero and the house him and his team stormed. Images: Dada Morero

Source: Facebook

The post called out the luxury estate resident directly, with Morero making clear that high-end living does not come with a free pass on municipal payments. The mayor’s message was blunt: pay up.

When the finger-pointing backfires

South Africans were not impressed. Many residents fired back in the comments, asking how a single property was allowed to rack up R1.2 million before anyone stepped in. The backlash was loud, and the hypocrisy claims came fast.

Several people brought up Soweto, pointing out the city’s long history of blaming that township for non-payment. Residents said Kyalami proves the problem cuts across all income levels and all zip codes. Others questioned whether a government employee could be living in the property, given the scale of the debt allowed to grow unchecked.

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By the end of 2025, households, businesses and even state entities had racked up nearly R72 billion in debt to the City of Johannesburg. Despite billing R37.2 billion for services in just six months, the city only managed to collect R31.9 billion.

The city’s total debtors book, covering households, businesses and institutions, has surged to roughly R71 billion. Three previous debt relief programmes combined recovered just over R500 million, less than 1% of what is currently owed.

Some commenters took a softer stance, acknowledging that many families are genuinely struggling to keep up with rising costs. But most agreed: the city cannot lecture residents while the broader debt crisis festers unchecked.

See the Facebook post below:

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Source: Briefly News