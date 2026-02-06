The City of Johannesburg has shut down the head office of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement at the party’s registered address in Midrand

City of Johannesburg officials found multiple by-law violations, including a lack of approved zoning and building plans and non-compliance with fire safety regulations

now The closure has sparked heated debate on social media, while the party confronts fresh questions over its compliance with municipal laws

The City of Johannesburg closed down the Afrika Mayibuye head office for non-compliance.

GAUTENG- The City of Johannesburg has shut down the head office of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, following a compliance inspection in Midrand.

Municipal officials visited the property on 3 February 2026, where they found that a business operating as Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel was functioning illegally on the same premises registered with the IEC as the party’s address.

According to the City, the inspection revealed multiple violations, including the absence of approved zoning rights and building plans, as well as failure to comply with fire safety regulations.

Authorities said the conditions at the property posed serious risks to occupants and visitors, prompting immediate intervention under municipal bylaws.

“The property was operating without approved zoning rights, had no City-approved building plans, and failed to meet Fire Safety By-Laws. Due to the identified fire safety risks, a Prohibition Notice was issued, and the owner/occupier was instructed to cease all unauthorised activities immediately,” the City said in a statement.

City officials indicated that further investigations would continue and that additional legal steps could be taken should the owners fail to regularise the property’s status.

Social media weighs in

The news sent shockwaves on social media, with supporters defending the party and its detractors applauding the city of Johannesburg.

@Onelekm wrote:

"You guys want to sabotage Mayibuye i-Afrika. Which venue are they going to use now for media briefings and the gala dinner?"

@Patricia_Bantom said:

"Julius Malema knows how to use his powers to destroy his enemies. Is the last year he has abused his powers."

@MathopoEki57346 stated:

"It is these tricks by the EFF that are going to lead people to sympathise with Floyd. If EFF cannot tolerate their opponents while they are not in power, what will happen if they are given union buildings? Some leaders lack imagination."

@KgalaRamusi commented:

"They are being vindictive, and we all know the hotel is punished for hosting Mayibuye. It is the 1st and only ever inspection done by CoJ.'

@AndileMazibuko2 joked:

"Looks like the first thing the "Movement" successfully moved was everyone out of the building."

Mayibuye's second deputy president resigned

Afrika Mayibye Movement has been plagued by instability since its inception. The Afrika Mayibuye Movement experienced another change in leadership with the resignation of its Deputy President. The now-former Deputy President, Robert Nwedo, resigned from his position and sent a resignation letter to the party on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. The party has experienced continuous leadership challenges, with the second significant resignation being the one.

Officials said the building, which also operates as a luxury hotel, did not comply with municipal by laws. Images: @CityofJoburgZA/X and amyiuye_afrika/X

Previously, Briefly News reported that Afrika Mayibuye President Floyd Shivambu said the party will lead South Africa. Shivambu was addressing around 2000 delegates at the party's inaugural national convention from 5 to 7 December 2025. Shivambu also informed the delegates that the party would contest the 2026 local elections.

