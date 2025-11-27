The Afrika Mayibuye Movement has experienced another change in leadership with the resignation of its Deputy President

The now-former Deputy President, Robert Nwedo, resigned from his position and sent a resignation letter to the party on Wednesday, 26 November 2025

The recently formed party, led by Floyd Shivambu, has experienced continuous leadership challenges, with this being the second significant resignation since its formation

Floyd Shivambu's Afrika Mayibuye Movement experienced another loss in leadership.

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG- Robert Nwedo, Deputy President of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, tendered his resignation to the party on 26 November 2025, citing reasons to focus on his work with MAWUSA, where he serves as president.

In a letter circulating on X and addressed to Mayibuye President Floyd Shivambu, Nwedo expressed gratitude to the organization and wished the party success in the future.

"I wish Mayibuye the best and wish the movement can be steered in the right direction for true liberation and emancipation of the people," the letter read.

Afrika Mayibuye Movement plagued by leadership woes

Afrika Mayibuye Movement leadership in happier times.

Source: Twitter

Shivambu now finds his party without a deputy president. The movement initially had two deputy presidents, Nwedo and Dr. Nolubalo Mcinga, who was fired last month. Mcinga's dismissal was prompted by allegations of misconduct, including her holding an unauthorised meeting with MK Party leader Jacob Zuma

Party spokesperson Sydney Baloyi explained that the decision to fire Mcinga was made to protect the integrity of the organisation from potential infiltration and abuse of office for personal gain.

Mcinga took to social media to share her feelings about Nwedo's resignation, stating that,

"Whether true or not, Cde Nwedo’s resignation as Afrika Mayibuye Movement second DP shakes me. We built Mayibuye with our own hands. Mayibuye is my child, my legacy, my revolution. We fought to build a movement of equality, unity, justice for the people, and no one can erase what we created."

Social media erupted with varied reactions to the news

@Nhlanhla_Legend commented:

"Can any movement survive when its top 3 leaders are gone in under 6 months, or is this the final nail in the Mayibuye coffin?.. I think it's the curtain call"

@VelemseniVilane said:

"I have said this about Floyd when he was hyped in the EFF and seen as a better President candidate to Malema: Not all of us were meant to lead from the front; some are meant to lead from the back."

@AyeeNdeM stated:

"Floyd will never admit it! He committed the biggest mistake of his life when he decided to sell his brother, Julius Malema. The truth is, no one will ever trust Floyd Shivambu! The best for him to know is to be a political analyst, just like all failed politicians! Mayibuye hasn’t even contested 1 a by-election."

@JanMalume remarked:

"Everyone is running away from the ship, how is it possible to sink before even leaving the Harbour's workshop to the treacherous deep political sea of realities? Floyd is not meant to be a leader, but behind a leader, he must be; that seems to be proving slowly."

@DonaldMakhasane asked:

"Already trouble? Isn't Mayibuye like 2 minutes old?"

SA had mixed reactions at the announcement of Shivambu's political party

Previously, Briefly News reported on the mixed responses from citizens during the official launch of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement as a political party. Floyd Shivambu formally launched the party on September 5, 2025, after a nationwide consultative process, during which many people expressed the need for such a movement. Some citizens had joked that this was what Shivambu wanted all along.

