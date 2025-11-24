The MK Party has called for restraint among its supporters after three members were shot at Dube Hostel on the afternoon of Sunday, 23 November 2025

The members were attending a recruitment drive at the hostel when the incident occurred. One member sustained fatal wounds while two were hospitalised, with one member still in a critical condition.

Cases of attempted murder and murder were opened at the Meadowlands Police station

Johannesburg: Three MK Party members were shot during a recruitment drive at Dube Hostel on the afternoon of 23 November 2025. A statement posted on X from the MK party Spokesperson Nhalmulo Ndhlela detailed that two members named Comrade Virginia and comrade Mabasa were shot and a fellow comrade Nzuza drove them to the hospital.

Comrade Nzuza, however, was fatally shot upon his return from the hospital and after opening a case at Meadowlands Police Station.

The MK Party says these were acts of intimidation

The party sent its condolences to the Nzuza's family and stated that political violence or intimidation would not be tolerated.

"As a party, we unequivocally state that there will be no 'no go zones' in Gauteng or anywhere else in the country."

"Our country has endured a long and painful journey from the days of political violence in trains, hostels and communities, we refuse to allow a return to that era at the hands of individuals who disregard democracy," they said

The Party calls for calm and no retaliation after the tragic incident

The MK Party called on members to refrain from responding to what they call, 'political violence', further calling the party 'a peaceful revolution to the complete liberation of black people.' The party said they will report the matter to the IEC and thanked the efforts of the police and medical personnel that attended to the incident. The party said it will further notify the public on any further information

People on social media shared their thoughts on the tragic incident

@BhekiMathabathe

It seems to be a power struggle between the MKP and the IFP. Dube Hostel has long been an IFP stronghold, predating the MKP’s rise in politics. Hopefully, this situation doesn’t escalate into retaliatory attacks at other hostels across Gauteng.

@TheMxolisi

Stay away from hostels nani; don’t you know that the third force is still active and will use the 90s tactics. Kanti don’t you have intelligence? Niyafathuthuze nje?

@Gadfly495231

Dube Hostel mirrors a wider collapse; hostels that function as lawless enclaves. Until police treat these spaces as the crime dens they are, murder will remain a licensed activity.

@Kilometers10111

Are the guns ok though?

@FMohokare

This types of scenarios used to happen during the times of ANC and IFP political violence. These hostels used to be No Go Zone

The IFP has not released a statement about the incident, even though rumours allege their involvement, since Dube Hostel is known as an IFP stronghold.

