The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party continues to see a crisis in the leadership as internal strife brims over

The party's Women's League slammed Nhlamulo Ndhlela, one of the party's top brass, for trying to interfere with its matters

It wrote a strongly-worded statement expressing its' strong displeasure at the alleged actions of Ndhlela

GAUTENG — The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party's Women's League lashed out at party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. In a statement, the Women's League Regional Chairperson, Shirly Brown, berated him with accusations.

MDN News posted the statement dated 5 November 2025 on its @MDNNewss X account. Brown minces no words and launches into an attack on Ndhlela. She said that he had no business in Women's League affairs and is not a Women's League member. She accused him of giving instructions to the Women's League secretary-general, Lindiwe Makubu-Mtshali, and not following the League's protocol.

Brown berates Ndhlela

Brown also slammed him for releasing a statement announcing the expulsion of Chief Whip Colleen Makhubela. The decision was later reversed. She warned him not to use the Women's League to fight his battles.

Brown further accused him of instructing Makubu-Mtshali to congratulate the next Chief Whip, Des Rooyen. Rooyen was removed from his position barely 24 hours later.

"We are less interested in your fights. Don't defocus us. As the MKP Women's League, we are focused. We do not entertain any power mongers. We are intentional with our responsibilities of liberating women and the poor masses of SA unashamedly as well," Brown said.

MKP's recent leadership changes

On 6 November, the party announced the suspension of the Deputy President, John Hlophe. He was suspended for writing the letter. The party, which appointed Des Van Rooyen as the Chief Whip, removed Van Rooyen from his position. The party's decision to announce Makhubele's axing was retracted.

The party's president, Jacob Zuma, who returned from his trip to Burkina Faso, was briefed about the developments. The decision to suspend Hlophe was then made. The markets reportedly reacted negatively, and the party did not announce a replacement.

South Africans not impressed with MKP

Netizens commenting on X were not pleased with the constant division and fights in the official opposition. Many directed their taunts at Zuma and his style of leadership.

Segosametsi said:

"This is classic Zuma leadership. Divispons snd infighting are the order of the day."

Mokonewear said:

"This party has turned itself into a joke. they can't solve their small internal affairs asnd they think they can lead this country?"

Real African said:

"The drama will never end. Anything that Zuma is involved in will never be straight."

Mrejo said:

"The stokvel is collapsing."

Fulufhelo Matshivha said:

"It's clear: the centre is not holding."

