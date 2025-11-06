MK Party Women’s League Accuses Nhlamulo Ndhlela of Abusing Power
- The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party continues to see a crisis in the leadership as internal strife brims over
- The party's Women's League slammed Nhlamulo Ndhlela, one of the party's top brass, for trying to interfere with its matters
- It wrote a strongly-worded statement expressing its' strong displeasure at the alleged actions of Ndhlela
With 10 years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided analysis of political developments and interviews with key figures in South Africa.
GAUTENG — The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party's Women's League lashed out at party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. In a statement, the Women's League Regional Chairperson, Shirly Brown, berated him with accusations.
MDN News posted the statement dated 5 November 2025 on its @MDNNewss X account. Brown minces no words and launches into an attack on Ndhlela. She said that he had no business in Women's League affairs and is not a Women's League member. She accused him of giving instructions to the Women's League secretary-general, Lindiwe Makubu-Mtshali, and not following the League's protocol.
View the full X statement here:
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Brown berates Ndhlela
Brown also slammed him for releasing a statement announcing the expulsion of Chief Whip Colleen Makhubela. The decision was later reversed. She warned him not to use the Women's League to fight his battles.
Brown further accused him of instructing Makubu-Mtshali to congratulate the next Chief Whip, Des Rooyen. Rooyen was removed from his position barely 24 hours later.
"We are less interested in your fights. Don't defocus us. As the MKP Women's League, we are focused. We do not entertain any power mongers. We are intentional with our responsibilities of liberating women and the poor masses of SA unashamedly as well," Brown said.
MKP's recent leadership changes
On 6 November, the party announced the suspension of the Deputy President, John Hlophe. He was suspended for writing the letter. The party, which appointed Des Van Rooyen as the Chief Whip, removed Van Rooyen from his position. The party's decision to announce Makhubele's axing was retracted.
The party's president, Jacob Zuma, who returned from his trip to Burkina Faso, was briefed about the developments. The decision to suspend Hlophe was then made. The markets reportedly reacted negatively, and the party did not announce a replacement.
South Africans not impressed with MKP
Netizens commenting on X were not pleased with the constant division and fights in the official opposition. Many directed their taunts at Zuma and his style of leadership.
Segosametsi said:
"This is classic Zuma leadership. Divispons snd infighting are the order of the day."
Mokonewear said:
"This party has turned itself into a joke. they can't solve their small internal affairs asnd they think they can lead this country?"
Real African said:
"The drama will never end. Anything that Zuma is involved in will never be straight."
Mrejo said:
"The stokvel is collapsing."
Fulufhelo Matshivha said:
"It's clear: the centre is not holding."
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.