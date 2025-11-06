Magasela Mzobe has weighed in on the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's decision to remove Des van Rooyen as Chief Whip

Van Rooyen replaced Colleen Makhubele, but was removed less than 24 hours later by party leader, Jacob Zuma

South Africans weighed in on the statement by the MK Party's Head of Presidency, sharing amusing reactions to it

The MK Party has explained the decision to remove Des van Rooyen as Chief Whip of the party. Image: @capestop

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leadership has opened up on the decision to remove Des van Rooyen as the Parliamentary Chief Whip of the organisation.

Van Rooyen was appointed to the position on the evening of Tuesday, 4 November 2025, replacing Colleen Makhubele. Makhubele, who replaced Mzwanele Manyi as chief whip in May 2025, was removed without an official reason being given. She was reinstated to the post less than 24 hours later, with party leader Jacob Zuma reversing the decision to replace her with van Rooyen.

MK Party Deputy President, Dr John Hlope, has since been suspended over the decision to remove Makhubele from the post.

Jacob Zuma reinstated Colleen Makhubele as Chief Whip of the MK Party and suspended Dr John Hlope. Image: @ColleenMakhub

Zuma’s decision to remove van Rooyen was difficult

Addressing the decision to remove van Rooyen from the post after such a short stint, the party’s Head of Presidency, Magasela Mzobe, said that it was a painful yet necessary decision. Mzobe told Eyewitness News that Zuma had a lot of respect and admiration for van Rooyen.

"You can imagine how difficult it was for the president and the leadership because, besides being a leader in the MK Party, comrade Des is a father, an uncle, a husband, brother and human being, so it was not easy to take this decision,” he said.

Mzobe added that as a cadre of the movement, van Rooyen understood that the party had to correct its processes, and he was unfortunately the victim of this.

Van Rooyen is no stranger to short tenures in power

The decision was particularly difficult because it’s not the first time that Zuma has had to remove van Rooyen from a position. In December 2015, Zuma, who was the then State President, appointed Van Rooyen as the Minister of Finance.

He was appointed on 9 December 2015, after the removal of Nhlanhla Nene from the position, but his time as minister lasted only four days. His short tenure in the post earned him the nickname, ‘Weekend Special,’ something many on social media recalled following his latest removal.

South Africans reacted with mixed emotions to van Rooyen’s removal

Social media users weighed in on the decision to remove van Rooyen from the post, remarking on his unfortunate record of short appointments.

Tinyiko Brass Band Nocket commented humorously:

“Mr Weekend Special is now Mr 24 hours Chief Whip.”

Michael J. Wilcox noted:

“This time he didn't even last until the weekend.”

Ntodeni Khorommbi said:

“But van Rooyen is used to such decisions. Even South Africans were waiting to see how long he would last, and Oom Jakes didn't disappoint us as usual.”

Floyd Jambase added:

“If I were Des Van Rooyen, I would call a meeting with Zuma and ask him Why are you playing with me like that? Because I am a respected father of my family.”

Bongani Radebe said:

“From weekend special to 24-hour special.”

Antonio Farao added:

“Once bitten, twice shy.”

Katiso Kopano Karabo Moloi said:

“This guy needs to consult with the ancestors. There's no way he's a midweek special again.”

Mzwanele Manyi removed as Chief Whip

Briefly News previously reported that the party also removed Mzwanele Manyi from his position as a Chief Whip.

The decision was reportedly made due to internal politics in relation to his relationship with Dr Hlophe.

The party denied the claims and maintained that there was no tension between the two members.

