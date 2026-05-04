Seven people have been killed in a devastating collision between a bus and a minibus taxi in Kariega, Eastern Cape

Several passengers were injured after the fully loaded taxi, reportedly transporting workers from KwaNobuhle, collided with the bus

Authorities say the taxi allegedly made a U-turn in front of the bus, with investigations ongoing as this remains a developing story

A taxi crash. Image: John Mkhize

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - Seven people have tragically lost their lives following a devastating collision between a bus and a minibus taxi in Kariega in the Eastern Cape.

According to eNCA, multiple passengers from the fully loaded taxi sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Authorities on the scene indicated that the taxi was transporting workers from KwaNobuhle at the time of the crash.

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What caused the horrific crash?

Preliminary information suggests that the minibus taxi allegedly made a sudden U-turn in front of the oncoming bus, leading to the fatal collision. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and officials have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

Emergency services responded swiftly, attending to the injured and securing the scene. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, as authorities work to notify their families.

This is a developing story, and more details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.

Five people killed in Mpumalanga bus crash

In similar news, five people tragically passed away in an accident involving a bus on the R33 in Mpumalanga on Monday, 1 December 2025. Preliminary reports indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. The bus had departed from Johannesburg and was travelling between Amsterdam and Mkhondo in Mpumalanga when the crash occurred. Four passengers were initially declared deceased following the accident, but that number rose to five by Tuesday morning, 2 December 2025.

Articles on horrific crashes

Seven members of the Binda family were killed in a road crash on the M17 in Gqeberha over the Easter weekend, bringing further attention to the country's Easter road fatality toll, which police estimate at nearly 300 deaths nationwide.

Multiple people have been left dead following an early-morning crash on the R102 near Lotus Park, Durban South. The accident, which happened in the morning of 29 January 2026, involved a taxi and a truck. Motorists are urged to avoid the area due to the severity of the crash.

Two separate crashes on the N3 involving several trucks have left numerous people injured on 27 November 2025. The accidents, which happened within two hours of each other, occurred on the N3 Durban-bound, before the Marianhill Toll Plaza.

Seven killed in Johannesburg taxi crash

Previously, Briefly News reported that a horrific vehicle accident in Johannesburg left seven people dead on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. The crash occurred after a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a bakkie collided on Comaro Road, south of Johannesburg. According to Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla, multiple injuries were reported and investigations into the accident were ongoing at the time of the report.

Source: Briefly News