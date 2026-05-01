One person’s decision to break the rules at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, USA turned a fun Sunday into a nerve-wracking ordeal for more than a dozen riders. On 26 April 2026, the Supergirl Sky Flight swing ride was shut down mid-air because a guest pulled out a cell phone. This violates the park’s safety policy.

Screenshots taken from the clip that was shared by ABC News. Images: ABC News

Source: Facebook

Maintenance had to be called to bring everyone down, leaving riders dangling 200 feet above the ground for up to 15 minutes. Among those stuck was visitor Maria Salazar, who was on the ride with her husband and friends. She described the wait as frightening, saying it was scary not being able to move.

The video she captured of the whole ordeal was later shared online by ABC News, and the internet could not help but notice the irony. The very footage being shared widely was filmed on a phone, from the same ride that was stopped because of a phone.

When the rules come back to bite you

Six Flags confirmed in a statement that the ride operator spotted a guest with a phone out. That was all it took for the entire ride to be brought to a standstill. The park’s no-phone policy on rides is a safety measure, not a suggestion.

Once maintenance arrived, all guests were safely brought down. The ride resumed normal operations for the rest of the day.

See the Facebook video below:

Social media weighs in

Ashley Rosario commented:

“The way I’d have the panic attack of the century.”

Ryan Allen said:

“I guess the one taking a video is the reason the ride stopped?”

Source: Briefly News