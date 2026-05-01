Cape Flats criminals have found a new and ruthless way to trap drivers on the R300. They reportedly hang dogs from palisade walls near Samora Machel to force compassionate motorists to stop and become easy targets for robbery.

A motorist travelling along the busy Cape Town route reportedly spotted one dog suspended from a wall. Images: Cape Town Freeways/Dog Pictures

Source: Facebook

Responding to a report on Sunday, 26 April, Senior Inspector Sivuyile Kilwa and Senior Nurse Michelle Henning from the Animal Welfare Society of SA arrived at the scene. Both animals were already dead when officials got there.

When compassion becomes a trap

A motorist travelling along the busy Cape Town route spotted one dog suspended from a wall. Another animal was wedged between concrete structures nearby. The driver felt a strong pull to stop and help the animals. Something did not feel right about the scene, though. The driver chose not to stop and called authorities from a safe distance instead.

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa confirmed that the dogs were bound with wire around their necks and left to suffer. Officials believe this was a deliberate tactic by criminals in the area. The organisation warned that this is not a once-off situation at all. Criminals on the Cape Flats have become more extreme and more calculated.

Motorists travelling the R300 are now being urged not to stop if they spot anything similar. Anyone who sees a suspicious roadside scene must call 082 601 1761 immediately. The public is also urged to spread the warning to family, friends and colleagues.

See the full report by Cape Town Etc below:

Source: Briefly News