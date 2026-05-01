A father in Bangladesh threw himself onto railway tracks to protect his one-year-old son at Bhairab Railway Station on 28 April 2025. The child had slipped from his arms and fallen into the gap between a moving train and the platform. A TikTok video shared by Al Jazeera English captured the terrifying moment that has since gone viral worldwide.

Screenshots taken from the video. Images: Al Jazeera English

Source: TikTok

The family had missed their stop on the Dhaka-bound Titas commuter train, which arrived roughly 90 minutes late. When the train began pulling away again, the father rushed to get off while still carrying his baby.

Father and baby walked away without a scratch

That is when the child slipped. The gap between the moving train and the platform swallowed the little boy whole. The father did not hesitate for a single second. He jumped straight down after his son.

He pulled the baby close and pressed them both flat against the platform wall. Eight train carriages rolled directly over the pair, one after the other. The crowd on the platform could only watch and wait and hope for a positive outcome of the whole situation.

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When the last carriage finally cleared, onlookers rushed down to the tracks. The baby’s mother jumped down too, grabbing her son and holding him tight. Somehow, neither of them had a single injury.

Railway authorities at Bhairab Station have since used the incident to remind commuters about platform safety. The family’s names have not been officially released.

See the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News