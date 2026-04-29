A Cape Town teacher could spend up to a year behind bars after the Cape of Good Hope SPCA seized 16 neglected animals from her Philippi home on 9 April 2026. Inspector Jeffrey Mfini executed a warrant after a month of ignored warnings, three failed inspections, and animals left to suffer in filthy conditions.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA forced their way into the property. Images: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Source: Facebook

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA shared footage of the operation on Facebook, and South Africans in the comments were heartbroken.

The animals included 14 dogs, a pig, and a bird. Some were found malnourished and living in rooms with rotting waste. Water bowls were either empty or green with algae. The owner now faces criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act.

What Inspector Mfini found

The first complaint was logged in March 2026. Dogs were underweight and confined to poorly ventilated spaces. A pig had no food or water. The owner was given 48 hours to get sick animals to a vet. She did not.

Two follow-up visits confirmed nothing had changed. The SPCA then went to the Magistrates’ Court for a warrant. When Inspector Mfini returned, security personnel blocked his entry on the owner’s instructions. She then tried to prevent him from entering rooms where dogs were locked inside.

Among the animals seized was a bird found walking on stumps where its feet had been, its beak so overgrown it could no longer eat. The owner claimed she had rescued the bird after someone else injured it.

Inspector Mfini disagreed with that reasoning and when he arrived at Philippi SAPS to open a case, the owner was already there trying to lay charges against him. Their complaint was not entertained.

The owner now faces fines of up to R40,000 or 12 months in prison, or both.

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Source: Briefly News