Kenyan Shares Misuses of South African Words in Her Country in TikTok Video
- A woman from Kenya posted a TikTok video sharing some interesting facts about how they use language in her country
- The lady explained the interesting phenomena of Kenyans using South African languages for colloquialisms
- South Africans were in stitches when the Kenyan woman went into detail about how they use some popular words from South Africa differently
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Online users were fascinated by the facts a Kenyan shared about her home country. The young lady left people in stitches after making a hilarious reveal about some popular slang words in her country.
The video posted on 22 April 2026 garnered attention from South Africa as she made reference to a South African language. Online users were in disbelief as the woman explained how they use South African words in their own way.
In a TikTok video, a young lady @three.trillion.3 told people that Kenyans use some South African words as slang. First, she explained that umqombothi is used in a religious context to mean Jesus. She says the word is prominent in gospel songs from Kenya. Another word from South Africa that people from Kenya use is Siyabona, and they use it to chat casually. Watch the video below:
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South Africa laugh at Kenyan slang
Many people thought that the video the lady shared was hilarious. Viewers were especially amused that traditional beer means something religious. Read the comments below. Read the comments below:
Jerminah was stunned:
"[Sticker] But how did you guys even get there, because even the song that I assume the vocabulary was taken from - a famous song by Yvonne Chaka Chaka-Umqhomboti. The song clearly says Umqhoboti is an African Beer."
brolukmatsimane wrote:
"Kenya and SA, we have a lot of similarities because of Kiswahili."
🍃🍄the creator said:
" 😂😂long story wena😂"
sbudesh1 was stunned:
"I'm finished. 🤣"
zolanhlangulela was moved"
"Kenyans and South Africans share lot in common💖💖"
zolanhlangulela appreciated the video:
"I love how Kenyans respect other African countries..This is what we need as a continent..🥰"
Makhosienkani joked:
"Hallelujah..siyabonga umnqombothi amen...🤲"
latifah Lee Shang🧸 exclaimed:
" Hhay nina😭"
jacob was floored:
"Please you must also tell our Kenyans brother and sister the meaning."
Sisanda Hlabangane was amused:
"My sister comes back with more 😂"
Duppa1906 shared another language crossover:
"In Kenya there's a place called 'embo' 'Nina basembo' Abantu bakwa Mkhize, which means basuka e Kenya. "
lufhuno shared:
"😭✋🏿 Oh my goodness... all of them were so spectacularly off."
Meh_løw wondered:
"[Sticker] God really see funny things and keeps quiet…I would tell the whole world “umqombothi” in gospel music?"
Other Briefly News stories about South Africa and foreign countries
- South Africans shared their funny reactions to seeing a TikTok video of the brand-new currency that Zimbabwe has been rolling out.
- A woman from Zimbabwe posted a TikTok video of her first visit to South Africa to see the price of KFC in the country.
- People were fascinated after a South African man shared his experience in Zimbabwe, and he was full of positives
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za