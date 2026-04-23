A woman from Kenya posted a TikTok video sharing some interesting facts about how they use language in her country

The lady explained the interesting phenomena of Kenyans using South African languages for colloquialisms

South Africans were in stitches when the Kenyan woman went into detail about how they use some popular words from South Africa differently

Online users were fascinated by the facts a Kenyan shared about her home country. The young lady left people in stitches after making a hilarious reveal about some popular slang words in her country.

A Kenyan shared that the South African words were used in her country. Image: @three.trillion.33 / TikTok / Aboodi / Pexels

Source: UGC

The video posted on 22 April 2026 garnered attention from South Africa as she made reference to a South African language. Online users were in disbelief as the woman explained how they use South African words in their own way.

In a TikTok video, a young lady @three.trillion.3 told people that Kenyans use some South African words as slang. First, she explained that umqombothi is used in a religious context to mean Jesus. She says the word is prominent in gospel songs from Kenya. Another word from South Africa that people from Kenya use is Siyabona, and they use it to chat casually. Watch the video below:

South Africa laugh at Kenyan slang

Many people thought that the video the lady shared was hilarious. Viewers were especially amused that traditional beer means something religious. Read the comments below. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed Kenyans' use of Zulu words. Image: Justin Brian / Pexels

Source: UGC

Jerminah was stunned:

"[Sticker] But how did you guys even get there, because even the song that I assume the vocabulary was taken from - a famous song by Yvonne Chaka Chaka-Umqhomboti. The song clearly says Umqhoboti is an African Beer."

brolukmatsimane wrote:

"Kenya and SA, we have a lot of similarities because of Kiswahili."

🍃🍄the creator said:

" 😂😂long story wena😂"

sbudesh1 was stunned:

"I'm finished. 🤣"

zolanhlangulela was moved"

"Kenyans and South Africans share lot in common💖💖"

zolanhlangulela appreciated the video:

"I love how Kenyans respect other African countries..This is what we need as a continent..🥰"

Makhosienkani joked:

"Hallelujah..siyabonga umnqombothi amen...🤲"

latifah Lee Shang🧸 exclaimed:

" Hhay nina😭"

jacob was floored:

"Please you must also tell our Kenyans brother and sister the meaning."

Sisanda Hlabangane was amused:

"My sister comes back with more 😂"

Duppa1906 shared another language crossover:

"In Kenya there's a place called 'embo' 'Nina basembo' Abantu bakwa Mkhize, which means basuka e Kenya. "

lufhuno shared:

"😭✋🏿 Oh my goodness... all of them were so spectacularly off."

Meh_løw wondered:

"[Sticker] God really see funny things and keeps quiet…I would tell the whole world “umqombothi” in gospel music?"

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Source: Briefly News