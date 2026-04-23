A travel content creator shared a photo series of the culture shocks she experienced while visiting South Africa

From the food to the weather, she compared her expectations of South Africa to what she actually found

South Africans rushed to correct a few of her assumptions, especially on things she thought were a normal occurrence in the country

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A woman from America. Images: @michellebiase

Source: TikTok

An American travel content creator got South Africans talking after sharing her honest take on visiting the country. Michelle posted a photo series on 21 April 2026 showing the things that caught her off guard during her trip.

Her photos covered everything from beaches to plates of seafood, and she shared her thoughts on each one.

What surprised her most about SA?

One of her biggest surprises was finding watermelon with seeds, something she said no longer really exists in North America due to genetically modified farming. She also said that animals in South Africa are treated very well, sharing a photo of two horses grazing. She called the landscapes breathtaking.

Michelle said the weather in South Africa also caught her off guard, going from a gorgeous sunny day to a violent hailstorm within hours. She also noted that the food tasted far better than what she was used to back home.

When it came to her comment about elephants, that got the most attention. She shared a photo of two elephants crossing a road and called it normal. Locals were quick to point out that most South Africans have never seen an elephant outside of a game reserve, and that stumbling across one in everyday life is far from ordinary.

View the TikTok photos below:

Mzansi baffled by Americans' SA culture shocks

South Africans had a lot to say after TikToker @michellebiase shared her post:

@wargasm wrote:

"You guys don't have seeds?"

@B.e.e said:

"I am 32 and have never seen an elephant in real life, but that is apparently normal? Which South Africa is this?"

@Siya what's Good added:

"This is normal? In a game farm."

@FireyElephant said:

"Cocktails are very expensive compared to other drinks here."

@Mu-White Aka Cool T joked:

"You didn't address the elephant in the room. 🐘"

@EMeyer said:

"Hope you enjoyed your stay. Thanks for the exposure online. I love Port Elizabeth. It is my home. Come back any time."

A bowl of fruit. Images: @michellebiase

Source: TikTok

More culture shock stories

Briefly News recently reported on a German woman who broke down why South Africans are so obsessed with BMWs.

recently reported on a German woman who broke down why South Africans are so obsessed with BMWs. A South African woman living in New Zealand shared everything that felt strange after leaving home, and what she said had people divided.

Another American tourist shared her South Africa experience online, and the one thing she called completely normal had locals absolutely convinced she visited a very different country.

Source: Briefly News