A German woman in an interracial relationship with a South African man shared her thoughts on why South Africans see driving a BMW as the ultimate success

She explained that in Germany, there is an unspoken social rule about not standing out

South Africans in the comments had a lot to say, with many laughing at how spot on she was on the local relationship with expensive cars and brands

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A German woman and her South African Partner. Images: @ili_lebo

Source: TikTok

A German woman living between two very different worlds had South Africans laughing after she posted a video about something she noticed about how people live. She shared her thoughts on her TikTok page @ili_lebo on 4 March 2026, talking about how driving a German car, specifically a BMW, is seen in South Africa as a sign that you have truly made it in life. What amazed her was how different it was from back home, where the very people who build those cars are happily riding the train.

She explained that it goes deeper than just good public transport. In Germany and across much of Northern Europe, there is an unspoken social expectation that you should not stand out. She described it as looking very average on purpose. If you walk into a German mall wearing designer items and flashy jewellery, people do not admire you. Instead, you get what she called "the look". Which is a quiet mix of judgement and discomfort. Her South African boyfriend gave this mindset a name: the beige life.

This way of thinking actually has roots in a broader cultural concept found across Scandinavian and Northern European countries. The idea focuses on not thinking of yourself as better than anyone else, not showing off success and keeping things equal and modest across society. It shapes everything from how people dress to how they behave at work and in public spaces.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

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Netizens discuss the German woman's culture shock

South Africans found plenty to relate to and debate about on TikToker @ili_lebo's clip:

@Daryll Deez said:

"Here in South Africa, we are the opposite. If we are broke, we still wear R3000 sneakers, buy mags for a car we cannot afford and wear expensive branded clothes on credit to show people we do not even like."

@Dlambuzi🇿🇦 wrote:

"I think I prefer the German way, down and humble."

@Hlongwane joked:

"We are on Chinese cars now 🤣🤣🤣 Omoda, Shangaan, GWM, JAC, etc 🤣🤣🤣"

@Browneye wrote:

"My son is in Germany, married to a German lady, and she is a very simple girl. I agree with Germany, do not be unnecessarily loud."

@Honey n Mustard cakes questioned:

"Hold up. So, do you buy LV bags and Louboutin shoes or not? If yes, when do you wear them?"

A young woman discussing German and South African differences. Images: @ili_lebo

Source: TikTok

Other culture shock stories involving Mzansi

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman who walked into a store in Botswana full of confidence, but one issue left her wanting to go back home.

recently reported on a South African woman who walked into a store in Botswana full of confidence, but one issue left her wanting to go back home. An Angolan woman compared what she pays for basic services at home versus in Cape Town, and the difference left South Africans interested.

An American woman shared her full list of culture shocks from touring South Africa, and one thing she said had people defending the country.

Source: Briefly News