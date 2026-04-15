A woman from Angola who is familiar with Cape Town showed people some of the perks of going back to her home country

The lady posted a video comparing the cost of basic amenities for someone who lives in one of South Africa's most expensive cities

South Africans were stunned by the stark difference between how much she pays for basic services in Angola versus in South Africa

A TikTok video of a woman in her home country after living in South Africa sparked people's interest. The lady showed people the major reason why she appreciates being able to visit Angola.

An Angolan woman compared the electricity prices in her home country to South Africa. Image: @jessvieira03

Source: TikTok

The TikTok post of the woman sparked discussions regarding the cost of basic services in South Africa. Many viewers were floored after the woman revealed how drastically different the costs are in Angola.

In a TikTok video, a woman @jessvieira03 from Angola, was happily dancing because of her electricity bill. The woman living in Cape Town is visiting her home country, where she only pays a few hundred rands for electricity. In comparison, she said Cape Town cost her R1, 500 per month for power, while she just paid R200 in Angola. Watch the video of the woman flexing her electricity bill below:

SA amazed by Angola's cheap electricity

Many people were stunned that the woman's it had just to build was so different in Angola versus in South Africa. People shared their thoughts on the contrast. Watch the comments below:

South Africans shared how much they have paid for amenities. Image: Israel Luvhimbi / Pexels

Source: UGC

Quincy ⚡️Frequincy complained:

"R1, 500😳 that I would appreciate... mine is always R8000 above, apparently every month we consume a lot of electricity and water."

sparks shared:

"In Pretoria, a household will pay 10k+ if they leave their aircon and geyser combined off for 24/7🥺"

Bibi Zolele said:

"I know the feeling. My aircon is on all day. And my home survives on 7 mil kz [R120] electricity each month. 😂"

Leandra added:

"Girl same wherever I go to my dad's village it's R40 😭 I miss home vs here I'm paying between R1000 to R1200 here in Cape Town 😭"

JohnyGaa joked:

"You're marketing Angola too well, maybe I should move😁"

Umairah🇿🇦🇫🇷 added:

"This is my sign to move, someone told me the other day life is expensive there🤷‍♀️"

ahyep637 shared:

"Angola has huge energy Infrastructure, oil and gas, which means they can generate a lot of electricity, which makes it cheaper."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans in foreign countries

A man posted a video about how cheap it was for him to fill up his large vehicle while he was driving through Angola, and he compared it to South African Rands.

A woman showed people one of the biggest cultural shocks that she experienced while visiting Saudi Arabia.

South Africans had a different perspective after a woman working overseas posted everything that was a culture shock to her.

An American man left South Africa in stitches after his reaction to the price of a hot dog in America.

Source: Briefly News