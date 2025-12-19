A South African man in America showed people some of the food that is easily available

He shared the price in rands for a simple street food that he decided to taste in a TikTok video

The TikTok video the South African shared was relatable to many South Africans, who were stunned by the price point

In a video on TikTok, a South African in the USA showed people street food in the country. The man shared the price point for food that would be sold cheaply in South Africa.

A South African man shared the price of a hot dog in a TikTok video. Image: @thabodube709

Source: TikTok

The South African man's TikTok video received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video that the man shared, showing a snippet of his life in America.

In a TikTok video, @thabodube709 approached a food vendor in the USA. He told people that he was about to buy a hot dog that cost R200. The man ordered the hot dog and shared his thoughts on the price. He got himself the $10 (R167) hot dog while complaining and sharing his preferences with the hot dog vendor.

The American hot dog would be expensive to most South Africans. A Mzansi equivalent to an American hot dog would be the boerewors roll. The street food is popularly sold at an affordable price. The boerewors roll usually comes with caramelised onion.

South African hot dogs are typically made with boerewors. Image: David Buzzard

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amazed by American hot dog price

Many people commented that the video cheaply showing the dog was funny. Online users were raving about the price point. Some speculated that the hot dog seller raised the price because he was clearly a foreigner. Watch the video of the South African buying a hot dog below:

blasian.daddy 🌊🪬✨ felt the man could afford the hot dog:

"Same job you’re doing there doesn’t pay the same in South Africa. And you know it."

Bangalore added:

"He scammed you, that’s less than $3."

shuff wrote:

"He heard your accent, he's cheating you on the price!"

Mr Slo was amused by the man's video:

"Brother just wanted to flex 🤣🤣🤣showing us he eats food worth how much."

Paledi 🇿🇦 🇯🇵 was convinced the man hiked up the hot dog price:

"He is obviously overcharging you because of your accent 🤷🏽‍♂️😂"

waynemasilo719 speculated about the expensive hot dog:

"He knew you were not American, so he increased the process."

HIM_ALL_ALONG joked about South Africa being better than America:

"Nah cost of living is better in SA🤣"

theopillay979 said:

"Lol, you are in America and not in South Africa. Here you want it for free 🤣😂😅"

