A man visiting South Africa from the USA shared one of the things that he cannot do while in the country

The American man sparked a debate as South Africans took him to task over a claim he made about the country

The TikTok video made rounds on the short-form video platform and received a lot of attention from South African online users,

In a video on TikTok, a man shared his experience of South Africa. The American landed in hot water after sharing some of the things he is getting used to in Mzansi.

An American was dragged for sharing details about unsafe drinking water in South Africa. Image: @the_duece99

Source: TikTok

The video got South Africans' attention as he shared his experience of the quality of drinking water in parts of South Africa. The man received thousands of comments from people reacting to his video about South Africa.

An American man, @the_duece99, posted a video sharing that there are many things he's getting used to while in South Africa. First, he said, "One random fact about South Africa is that you cannot drink the tap water" because it has parasites in it, so he has to buy bottled water. He also warned against drinking water with ice in it in South Africa.

Most South Africans in rural areas struggle with access to water. Image: The_duece99 / TikTok

Source: UGC

South Africans deny American's claims about local water

Many people flooded the TikTok by @the_duece99 with comments arguing that South Africa's what does system is safe to drink. The TikTokker argued that he was in rural South Africa, but Mzansi online users continued to slam his claims. Stats SA reports that 1 in 5 South Africans has no access to safely managed sanitation. 71,8% of South Africans in urban areas have access to safe water, but only 36,7% of rural residents have access. Watch the video of the American below:

JC denied the American's video:

"I am 57 years old, living in South Africa, ALWAYS drunk from the tap. Do not talk !!!"

kieba added to the argument:

"I've been living in South Africa for 59 years, and that's not a fact at all

Czar exclaimed:

"Yhooo!! We're tired. If it's not their president, it's the citizens (The whole year😮‍💨🤦🏽‍♂️) "

Sally doubted the American's video:

"I've been drinking tap water every day since I was born. Not even filtered. Where in South Africa are you? In a rural area? "

sonneblomkind_07 wrote:

"Shame, guys, I know most of the areas do have drinkable water, but there are SOME areas that it's advised not to. Sincerely, an old Potch student."

mortlockls said:

"Not all over. Our water in most places is good to drink."

Apple User448676777 joked;

"I’m convinced this man was sent by Donald Trump. I just can’t prove it."

Sandra shared;

"I've been drinking the water from the tap for 60 years and going strong."

Other Briefly News stories about Americans

Source: Briefly News