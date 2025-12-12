A young American woman posted a TikTok video showing people some food she tried in South Africa

The lady has been documenting her experience in the country as she visited Cape Town

Online users were interested in what the woman had to say about Mzansi snacks

In a video on TikTok, an American woman shows people the South African snacks she was about to taste. The lady picked some recommendations made by a local.

An American tasted South African snacks. Image: @erickataylor_6

Source: TikTok

The video that the woman shared received thousands of likes from others. People commented after the woman tasted some South African classics for the first time.

In a video on TikTok, an American @owam_mie posted that she wanted to give her thoughts on the local snacks. The lady posted her first impressions of treats, including Spookies, sweets and Stoney Ginger Beer. When she tasted the Stoney, she did the iconic cough that is a part of the Stoney experience.

A woman from the US bought snacks found in spaza shops in South Africa. Image: Aikbek Skakov

Source: UGC

Mzansi discusses American's take on South African snacks

Many people thought the lady @owam_mie made good choices of typical South African snacks. Some viewers suggested more Mzansi foods she needs. Watch the video the woman shared below:

Khabo Sithole🇿🇦 was amused by the video:

"That black plastic bag says a lot!!! 🤣👌🏽"

Naphty3 joked about the plastic bag:

"O tswa dituckshop wena, that bag😭"

Michelle wrote:

"I can't speak for everyone, but chomp and flings were known in my family as a baby's first treats lol."

LeboMokwana_03 wondered:

"Do you care to try mangoes again since they are now in season, maybe you'll like them better now 😅"

Krissy_Kutz wondered:

"Ok, guys, are we keeping her? I feel like we can make an exception 🥹"

HIM was amused:

"That reaction😂Stoney needs to sponsor you."

Rilwele Eulendar Murovhi wrote:

"Try Fritos, Chutney Simba’s, Bakers Eet-sum-mor, and the Bakers Romany Biscuits.😭👍🏾"

Awandee💝 recommended:

"You forgot Go 'S' Los, Stylos, Flyers, Mama's, P.S, Lunchbar, Dairy Milk, Pin Pop, Blue Label, Red Label, and Choice Assorted☺️"

Yazid Abrahams wanted the US lady to taste more local food:

"Wait, wait, try The WOOLIES snack challenge, it's a must !!!!!💯"

Reece Zikode🐐 exclaimed:

"Yhooo you, bought the wrong flavours, almost everything 😭👍🏻"

🇲🇿 was stunned:

"No Goslo’s?? Ai switch off😭"

Eye of Alchemy was amused by the American's reaction to Stoney ginger beer:

"She felt that kwetsa hit hard😂"

Kersti Mich'e Heneke wote:

"The person who gave you the snack suggestions is a little questionable. You need to try tomato sauce, Simba chips, peppermint crisp chocolate, biltong, dried fruit, tropica juice, Wet-sum-mor biscuits, and ‘slangetjies’."

