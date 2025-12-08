A young American couple who recently got married chose South Africa for their honeymoon

The tourist shared her experiences in South Africa on social media, and it was a hit

Online users from South Africa reacted to seeing the American couple start their South African experience

A young couple has been sharing videos of their visits to South Africa. The lovebirds chose to go on safari in Limpopo for their first stop.

An American couple shared their South African honeymoon in Limpopo in a TikTok video.

The video of the American couple enjoying South Africa received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, amused by the couple's reactions to experiencing South Africa.

In a TikTok video by @mariakkyle, a couple showed that they arrived in Limpopo. The two were excited as they shared their experiences in proximity to wildlife. They showed their flight to South Africa until they arrived at their honeymoon at Kruger National Park. The woman was excited as they got to see wildlife bustling near their accommodation.

An American couple planned game drives in South Africa for their honeymoon.

South Africans rave about Americans in Limpopo

Many people felt that the American pair was wholesome as they enjoyed the nature in Limpopo. People commented on the video by @mariakkyle, cracking jokes about the Americans' reactions to being out in the wild. Watch the video of the couple on honeymoon in South Africa below:

Munir wrote:

"This country is amazing if you have money 😂"

Bridget Lucas778 said:

"Sadly, their prices mainly cater for overseas tourists, too expensive for the South African family to enjoy."

Choicest Graces Ministry wanted the tourists to have fun:

"Welcome To South Africa. We hoped your trip was awesome and that you enjoyed seeing a part of our world. Some beautiful parts. Our country has its things, but we still have beautiful places here."

just_linda_x commented:

"I'm glad you got to experience our beautiful country. Your honeymoon honestly sounds so amazing, and if I had the funds, that'd be my dream honeymoon too🩷"

azkhali omhle06 welcomed the Americans:

"Enjoy your stay in our beautiful country❤️🇿🇦, please do come back sometime🙏"

S'malomuhle said:

"Welcome to South Africa, Mpumalanga people welcome you🥰"

mynameiseve remarked:

"Your pronunciation of Skukuza wasn't bad😅 Hope you have a great honeymoon ❤️"

L exclaimed:

"Congrats on tying the knot. Enjoy your stay. SA is the best - as long as you stay away from politicians and the streets."

Truth Revealer wrote:

"Our rich aunt and rich uncle 🥰 I'm sure peopel back home are jealous, I'm glad you love it here and are having the time of your life🥰🥰🥰happy honeymoon."

Marla exclaimed:

"Welcome 🙏 to our beautiful 😍 South Africa 🇿🇦. The best place for wildlife is the Kruger. We pray you'll have a lovely stay in our country and tell the people at home what a lovely country this is🙏"

