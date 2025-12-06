Global site navigation

TikTok's Tenderism Challenge: South Africa Delighted by Men's Version Using Skopo
TikTok's Tenderism Challenge: South Africa Delighted by Men's Version Using Skopo

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A group of South African creators in a TikTok video made their own version of an American trend
  • TikTok creators from the USA have been showing people how tender their meeting during the Thanksgiving season
  • South Africans added their own flavour to the American trend, using a popular Mzansi delicacy

A group of South African youngsters had people laughing after taking part in a trend. The guys hopped on the American trend, showing off their Mzansi version of good, well-cooked food.

South African tenderism in TikTok video goes viral
South African tenderism in a TikTok video was a viral hit. Image: @mthakathi18
Source: TikTok

The video of the young men taking part in an American trend, South African style, amused many. People were in awe of the videos showing the American trend done by South Africans,

In a TikTok video, @mthakathi18 showed people that they were sitting together to eat a sheep's head. Mimicking Americans, they showed people how tender it was by lifting the bone and watching the meat fall off. The man captioned the video tenderism to refer to the American videos. The challenge involved proving that the food is cooked to perfection by making the meat fall off the bone. Whenever the bone slides off, the content creator has to walk off in satisfaction and disbelief with a serious expression. The young guys joked about how they pronounced tenderism, and one of them hilariously said:

"Tendernosizimo."

Sheep's head is a South African delicacy and goes by other names, including skopo and smiley. The meat is known for its tenderness, and it's perfect for sharing among many people. It is typically used at family gatherings or after traditional ceremonies, and the brain is considered one of the tastiest parts.

Sheep's head is a delicacy in South Africa
Sheep's head is a South African delicacy. Image: Marian Havenga
Source: UGC

South African tenderism trend amuses Mzansi

Many people thought the young men were hilarious for posting their video. People commented that they were showing South African humour. Watch the video of the men in the video below:

Just Kate commented:

"Will forever love South Africans 😭"

upinegood wrote:

"I have been waiting for the South African version....my people 🇿🇦"

knowlwazierh _369❤️ commented:

"iSouth Africa nongafuni ukusala entweni (South Africa never wants to be left behind)😂"

PGZwane-FAWTRUCKS-PGuSonic added:

"😂😂😂😂😂 South Africa ngeke anikhulwa lutho.Nothing passes by South Africans"

Miss Gee remarked:

"I was praying and hoping ukuthi this must not reach South Africans and ndivuka sekunjalo (Woke up and its like that) 😭"

Phumla Madonsela was amused:

"You don’t wanna miss this challenge 🤣"

wa.vaal.🇮🇹 added:

"South Africans never want to be left out 😂😭"

neome.anthony💌🎀 was amused:

"😭🤣omg tenderism came to SA."

Lindokuhle Ntokozo was thoroughly amused:

"My country always has its own version ✊🏿😭🇿🇦"

Elsa🍄 was happy to be in on the joke:

"I feel sorry for those who don't understand 😭🤣"

