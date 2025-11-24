Nigerian Man Reflects on 1st Trip to South Africa With 500k in Naira

A Nigerian man shared details about the first time he visited South Africa, ready to have a good time

A man from Nigeria told the story of the first time he came to South Africa. The man said he was full of confidence because he thought he had a lot of money after looking at his cash in naira.

The hilarious story received thousands of likes on Facebook as he detailed how he was brought down to earth after travelling to South Africa. The man's story amassed many comments from people who were in stitches over his South African experience.

In a Facebook post, a man, ParamdiMarshal, said that he travelled to South Africa with 500,000 naira, thinking he would be living large until he found out the currency exchange and received R5000. The man said he realised the gap between South Africa's currency is different from Nigeria. He said everything felt expensive as he tried to buy groceries, and his money disappeared quickly. He said even something as simple as juice felt expensive at more than 2000 naira, small snacks were 2,500 naira, and he felt as though even breathing was expensive.

Facebook users amused by Nigerian man's adventure

Many people commented that the man's story was hilarious. Online users were raving about the hilarious story posted by ParamdiMarshal. Read the detailed story about the Nigerian man's first visit to South Africa and check out people's comments below.

Sedick Crombie commented:

"Loved the piece 😍 and it made me giggle. Don't worry, as this is our South African experience when visiting Europe, so we understand."

Elvis Chukwu wrote:

"If this is not just social media talk, you should not be proud of yourself, brother. How you go dey travel to another country without checking their exchange rate to know if you actually have money? Because you actually went to SA without money."

Zintle Filtane was amused:

"😂😂😂 You're an amazing writer! Thank you for this beautifully crafted piece. I'm South African. I get you."

Otlotleng Dush said:

"With that 500k naira, you should have brought some vegetables for selling. We support foreigners more than our own people because we know they probably came here for survival, you were gonna be rich my broer😂"

Besomen Sovereign said:

"Ei shock you nor next go with 1 million dollars."

Ngwenyama Nathi Nicco wrote:

"When you come next year, kindly visit my province, Mpumalanga, maybe you can save a little."

Seth M'pao added:

"You are an admirable guest who goes back home after the visit. SA is saddled with millions who overstayed their visit not by mistake, but as a deliberate move to defeat the ends of justice - contravention of immigration laws."

Akanbi Ayoola wrote:

"You are welcome back. Travelling is part of the experience."

