A TikTok user shared a video agreeing with a woman's concerns about South Africa accommodating refugees from different African countries

The woman argued that refugees should go to neighbouring countries instead of crossing multiple borders to reach South Africa

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some agreeing, while others questioned what would happen if SA collapsed

A Nigerian man shared his opinion on SA accommodating refugees.

TikTok user @isa_talker, who calls himself a social critic, shared a video on 19 November 2025. The video went viral with over 3,000 reactions and over 300 comments as the gentleman discussed strong views on South Africa taking in more refugees than the country's GDP can provide for.

In the video, the man shared his thoughts on a South African woman's statements about refugees. The woman said:

"In terms of the Refugee Act, you're supposed to go to the nearest country. South Africa is not the nearest country to all those countries. Even those Ethiopians and Malawians who claim to be running away from their countries, why is it only men running away? Where are the women?" She questioned.

The woman continued:

"South Africa is a country that has to take care of its own problems. South Africa is a country that currently has the highest unemployment rate in the world. We can't have a system that allows refugees to just keep coming. Everyone can be a refugee in this country. We are not a country that has enough resources to take care of its own people."

Gent shares his opinion

The content creator responded with his own opinions on the matter, saying:

"Let's call a spade a spade, my people. Everything that was said in that video by that beautiful woman is nothing but the truth. South Africa cannot accommodate everyone, and I'm speaking on the economic aspect here. The GDP of South Africa is below a trillion dollars. Yes, South Africa is the biggest economy in Africa with $500 billion, but it is not enough to accommodate every African."

A clip went viral on TikTok when a Nigerian man discussed SA's refugee issue.

Mzansi reacts to refugee opinion

Social media users reacted to the controversial opinion shared on TikTok user @isa_talker's video:

@Manesh wrote:

"I wonder what will happen if South Africa collapses."

@khulz said:

"She's telling the truth."

@Nonzwakazi added:

"Who is this lady? I am voting for her."

@Tk_Taks shared:

"It's sad that people will always blame SA but never appreciate them for carrying this burden for too long."

@GeorgeNtuthukoSithole commented:

"As a South African, she is speaking truths and facts 💪😊."

@N'Djamenaend said:

"SA is an African country which is still struggling."

@worried gushed:

"Thank you, my man. You are the first to be honest. We are not haters, but economically, South Africa is suffering."

Refugees in South Africa

According to the UNHCR, in 2024, South Africa continued to receive refugees and asylum seekers. More than 250000 people were registered in the country, mainly from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe. South Africa does not use refugee camps, so most people live in normal neighbourhoods within towns and cities.

Even with this system, the situation is still sensitive. Rising xenophobia, false information and the pressure of tough economic conditions have made it harder for communities to live together peacefully.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

