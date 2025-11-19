A TikTok user shared a video stating that humanitarian organisations are funding the Palestinian refugees who arrived in SA

The man warned about misinformation and said there are people who benefit from South Africa looking weak and chaotic

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some worried about religious issues, while others questioned who funds the NGOs

A man shared a clip that sparked a debate online about refugees in SA. Images: @chronikconversations

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @chronikconversations shared a video on 14 November 2025 addressing concerns about who is funding the Palestinian refugees who recently arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. The video was captioned:

"Humanitarian organisations, not South African taxpayers, are funding the recent Palestinian arrivals. Let's keep the conversation factual."

In the video, the gentleman explained:

"South Africa's taxpayers' money is not going to be used to look after the Palestinians. Your taxpayers' money is not going to be going to the Palestinians that arrived at OR Tambo. There are humanitarian groups, NGOs that are specifically designed to cater to refugees, which don't involve taking money from the national budget of South Africa."

He went on to address misinformation, saying:

"This is one of South Africa's biggest challenges, not just misinformation but how people react to that misinformation because they now take it as fact, take it as truth."

The man warned that there are people who benefit from South Africa looking bad, pointing to the Rand manipulation case and South Africa's ICJ case. He stressed that if South Africa is seen struggling with the Palestinians they're defending at the ICJ, they lose credibility. The video went viral with over 30,000 reactions and over 1,000 comments.

Mzansi reacts to taxpayer money chatter

Netizens reacted to the clarification shared on TikTok user @chronikconversations' video:

@PrincessAriana wrote:

"Some of us are not worried about taxpayers' money... What about religious issues?"

@sihle said:

"We actually have an education and research problem as a nation 💔."

@thenikkinotes joked:

"Our tax money doesn't even help us, never mind refugees."

@maj shared:

"Gift of the Givers alone do the most."

@Truth added:

"I get your point, and you are right, but let's talk about the long run here. What's the plan?"

@suznmakofane questioned:

"I'm just worried... Are we next?"

@Mindwarp commented:

"Who do you think pays for the NGOs? 🤦🏼"

Refugee rights in South Africa

According to the UNHCR, once someone has undergone the asylum process and is recognised as a refugee by the Government, they will be issued a Formal Recognition permit, also called a section 24 permit.

Recognised refugees in South Africa are given full legal protection, which means they’re allowed to live in the country, work, and access the same basic healthcare and primary schooling available to citizens. These rights are part of the support system designed to help them rebuild their lives safely.

Along with these rights come certain responsibilities. Refugees are expected to follow South African laws, apply for an ID card as soon as possible, and inform their nearest Refugee Reception Office if they move. They also aren’t allowed to leave the country without an official travel document, and they must apply to renew their refugee papers at least 90 days before those documents expire.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More on the SA Palestinian refugees

Briefly News recently reported on ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula opening up about a communication gap with the government regarding the Palestinian asylum seekers.

recently reported on ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula opening up about a communication gap with the government regarding the Palestinian asylum seekers. A Palestinian man arriving at OR Tambo International Airport gave a powerful explanation for choosing South Africa, citing shared values and principles.

The South African government clarified that it will be launching an investigation into the chartered plane landing after international news alleged links with the Israeli military.

