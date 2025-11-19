Popular media personality Bonang Matheba shone as the host of the B20 South Africa Summit

The reality TV star shared a video of herself hosting the summit on her social media page

Many netizens couldn't help but be proud of the star, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, Queen B, never fails to disappoint. The popular South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, had many netizens gushing over her recent major gig on social media.

On Monday, 18 November 2025, the businesswoman who reunited with Somizi Mhlongo after many years apart, shared on her X page how grateful she was to have been the one given the opportunity to host the B20 South Africa Summit and not only that, but to have also represented the country.

"What an honour, to represent my incredible country! Welcome to SOUTH AFRICA," she wrote.

She reposted a video that was shared on social media by the organisers of the B20 Summit, which was also captioned:

"@Bonang shares what to expect from the #B20SouthAfrica Summit as the host of the opening night.​ Here’s what she has to say about Africa’s moment on the global stage. #B20Summit #LedFromAfrica #SharedWithTheWorld."

Fans are proud of Bonang

Shortly after she shared her post on social media, many of her fans and followers couldn't help but be super proud of her, as they flooded the comment section with touching messages. Here's what they had to say below:

@richmondsajini said:

"So incredibly proud of you! Just when you think you’ve done it all, you reach even higher heights and break even more ceilings."

@lorrenzom wrote:

"What a great representative for your beautiful country."

@Aphiwe1865520 commented:

"Bonang's fluency and accent have that something...That makes you HEAR instead of LISTENING to her."

@Mr_Zero_Cool_ replied:

"What specifically is it that is incredible about South Africa for the 60% of unemployed youths? Or the 40% of unemployed people? Or the children that die in pit latrines? Hmmm? What is incredible about a third-world trash run by corrupt, useless, racist socialists?"

@natasha_chiedza responded:

"The level of confidence I admire and look up to!"

@ClemSthecook stated:

"I love you, but this one is bittersweet. The SA government does not care about us, nothing to celebrate."

Bonang shares cryptic congratulatory message

Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Bonang Matheba has shared a cryptic congratulatory message on her X account recently. It is not out of the ordinary for Bonang Matheba to post cryptic messages online. The B Dazzled star posted a message congratulating herself, and seemingly celebrating a major occurrence in her private life.

However, without context, peeps were left to guess what she was celebrating. Some people assumed that she would be walking down the aisle, guessing that her boyfriend, David Phume, had proposed. Others are expecting her to announce that she will be hosting Miss South Africa once again.

