Bonang Matheba was announced as the host for the B20 South Africa Summit, a global business forum held under the G20 framework

Bonang was criticised for expressing excitement about landing the role by a social media user who suggested that she was being hypocritical

While some social media users praised Bonang Matheba for landing the prestigious gig, some questioned the decision, suggesting that she was not qualified for the role

Bonang Matheba responded to backlash after celebrating landing a government hosting role. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, sparked reactions after clapping back at a social media user who criticised her for celebrating after landing a government hosting gig.

Bonang Matheba keeps on winning! On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, days after securing an international presenting role, Bonang was announced as the host of the opening night of the B20 South Africa Summit on 18 November.

The B20, short for Business 20, serves as the official G20 dialogue forum for business organisations and companies from G20 member countries and beyond to share their insights on pressing global trade and economic issues. The summit will take place from 18 to 20 November under the theme “Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity through Global Cooperation.”

Taking to her official X account, Bonang Matheba celebrated landing the hosting gig. The post was captioned:

“Exciting times.”

Bonang claps back with class after being trolled

In the comments, one social media user criticised Bonang. The netizen suggested Bonang was being hypocritical for celebrating landing a gig with the same government she allegedly criticises online. The post was captioned:

“Exactly because it is money for you when you insult @GovernmentZA every day! Uyajabula Sophie.”

Bonang clapped back with class by simply responding,

“Nwa metsi (Drink some water) ❤️ “

See the post below:

Netizens react after Bonang lands B20 hosting gig

In the comments beneath Bonang’s post celebrating the presenting gig, social media users shared mixed reactions. While some celebrated Bonang, others criticised the decision.

Here are some of the comments:

@Classic_OG90 critiqued:

“SA is a banana republic. We have CNBC Africa presenters who can do that. Why this one? Talking nothing away from her, but she can do global citizen, etc, not summit. Mxm!! 🤦‍♂️”

@ZabaMfeka celebrated:

“In a room full of CEOs, business leaders, etc. from all over the world, all just listening to you❤️🎉🎊🔥🔥🔥🔥 a big deal! ‘A man’s gift makes room for him, and brings him before great men’ - Proverbs 18:16.”

@nokuthango gushed:

“They did not go wrong; they chose the best 👌🏾♥️”

@Nicolo668063258 asked:

“What exactly do you know about economics? South Africa and foolishness.”

Beneath her witty clapback, social media users praised Bonang for handling the troll with class.

Here are some of the comments:

@Neo129580 said:

"He needs to drink some with ice😂😂🚮🚮"

@MadibanaMatome laughed:

"It’s our turn to eat 😂😂😂"

