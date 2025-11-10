Rassie Erasmus celebrated his 50th match as the Springboks head coach with a win over France in Paris

Strategic halftime substitutions, including resting key veterans, helped the team overcome being a player down

Fans praised Erasmus online for his leadership, planning, and emotional connection with South Africans

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus marked his 50th match in charge of South Africa with a remarkable second-half performance that saw the World Rugby champions overcome an inspired French side 32-17 at the Stade de France on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

Asked about his halftime talk following the loss of Lood de Jager, who received a straight red card, Erasmus downplayed his own contribution. He explained that much of the guidance came from coaches across various departments.

While some suggested the players were getting older, Erasmus emphasised that their experience made them wiser and better equipped to adapt under pressure.

He added that the team’s strong desire to win, combined with their prior experience playing in France in 2022 and 2023 and careful planning by both players and assistant coaches, was crucial in navigating the challenge.

At alftime, Erasmus made a complete team reshuffle to adjust for De Jager’s absence. This included substitutions of veterans such as Siya Kolisi, who was earning his 100th Test cap, along with Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, and Eben Etzebeth, all two-time Rugby World Cup winners.

The strategic changes paid off, enabling the Springboks to secure the victory despite being one player down for the entire second half.

Erasmus thanks South Africans

The veteran coach, who celebrated his 53rd birthday last week, took to X on Sunday to thank South Africans who stayed up late to watch the match. His post, which included a song, was met with admiration and heartfelt reactions from fans:

@IngramMarcus008:

“You are a son of the African soul, this video brings my crusty heart to a soft place of tearful pride and joy.”

@RassieRugby:

“Thank you for what you are doing for this great and beautiful country of ours!”

@MawandeSineke:

“Beast mode was activated in that second half. Also need to commend the unity and culture in that team. Sacrificing the captain on his 100th test and everyone still supported and played their role. That is special.”

@christopertayla:

“Thank you Dr Erasmus Sir. You and the boys give us so much joy. God bless. We love you and thank you for your contribution in making South Africa a better country. Definitely brought tears to my eyes.”

@phillip_rundle:

“Who sings this song? So awesome, it brought tears to my eyes.Erasmus’ss’ leadership and strategic decisions were pivotal in guiding the Springboks to victory and further cemented his legacy as one of South Africa’s most influential rugby coaches.

