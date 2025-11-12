Damian Willemse continues to excel as a versatile Springbok back, offering flexibility across multiple positions

South Africa prepares for a challenging November clash against an in-form Italy side

The Springboks aim to maintain their strong winning momentum after recent dominant performances

Damian Willemse is embracing his role as a utility back for the Springboks, highlighting that delivering on match day is what truly matters.

The 27-year-old has evolved from a teenage fly-half into a world-class player capable of covering fly-half, centre, and fullback positions. His versatility now makes him a vital part of both the Stormers and Springbok squads.

Utility role strengthens Springbok selections

Willemse’s ability to transition seamlessly between 10, 12, and 15 mirrors the career of retired Springbok Frans Steyn, giving coach Rassie Erasmus confidence to experiment with bold combinations, including 6-2 splits in the matchday 23. Speaking on his role, Willemse says he no longer has a preferred position.

“I’ve been a utility back since 2018 or 2019 when I first joined the team. Coaches have really shaped me to play across multiple positions, and I do the same at the Stormers,” he explained.

Back in action after injury setback

After missing the entire 2024 international season due to injury, Willemse is relishing his return to the Springbok jersey. Playing consecutive matches has helped him regain rhythm and confidence.

“Getting back-to-back games is a huge confidence boost. My focus is on contributing to the team and helping us win more tests. I’m not concerned about where I play, as long as I can get the job done,” he said.

The Springboks are currently enjoying an 83% success rate, having won 10 of their 12 games this season. They aim to maintain their momentum with upcoming matches against Italy, Ireland, and Wales.

The Boks put on a brave second-half display against France on Saturday, 8 November, to win the match convincingly. They have now set their sights on this weekend's clash against Italy at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Azzure will be an equal competitive outfit after they pulled a shocker against Australia last weekend. South Africa will be very much aware and would want to guard against complacency.

Willemse said that Italy had really built their team well. He added that they defended and attacked effectively and had quality players capable of creating opportunities, making them a big challenge, particularly in the air. He noted that, in terms of set-pieces, Italy was strong in mauls and could be powerful up front, while their wings were capable of high-ball play.

He said it would be a tough contest and that Italy would definitely bring a strong challenge, especially after their win the previous week. Willemse also pointed out that Italy had been playing very good rugby, as demonstrated when they visited South Africa in July.

This will be South Africa's third match in November after starting the month with an emphatic 61-7 win over Japan in London.

