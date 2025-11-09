Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu pays tribute to Siya Kolisi after Springboks' epic win over France

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has heaped praise on Siya Kolisi for his leadership and selflessness, describing the Springbok captain as a true inspiration both on and off the field.

The young South African rugby star reflected on how Kolisi’s influence had shaped him personally and how his example continues to lift the entire squad.

Kolisi’s milestone of reaching 100 Test caps was already significant, but his decision to leave the field after Lood de Jager’s red card further underlined his team-first mentality. The 34-year-old was hailed by the head coach, Rassie Erasmus, for understanding the reason behind his substitution.

Siya sacrificed his place so that Ruan Nortje could come on and restore balance to the pack, Kolisi once again demonstrated the kind of leadership that defines the Springboks’ culture of unity and sacrifice.

rom the sideline, Kolisi became one of the team’s biggest supporters, rallying his teammates as they mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half. Down to 14 men and trailing 17–13 after 58 minutes, the Boks refused to buckle, scoring three unanswered tries to secure a famous 32–17 win over France.

The victory was a testament to the World champions resilience, tactical control, and relentless fighting spirit, as they dominated territory, possession, and the physical exchanges in the closing stages of the tie in Paris.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu hails Siya Kolisi

Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered a standout performance, scoring 17 points to earn the Player of the Match award for his all-round brilliance. His tally included a try, two conversions, and two penalties, reflecting both his composure under pressure and his growing influence in the Springbok setup.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu reflected on the match with immense pride, acknowledging the fierce challenge the Springboks faced at the Stade de France. He noted that being 14–13 down at half-time and reduced to 14 men made the situation particularly difficult.

Despite this challenge, he said the team remained composed and determined. The young back praised South Africa’s tactical discipline, especially their contestable kicking game, which consistently put pressure on the French, even if it didn’t always translate into points early on. What mattered most to him, he added, was how the team pulled together to make the night special for their captain, Siya Kolisi, who was celebrating his 100th Test cap.

The 21-year-old also shared a personal story that illustrated the powerful bond between him and Kolisi. He recalled how, after suffering an injury while playing for the Stormers last December, Kolisi—then lining up for the opposition Sharks—took the time to offer words of encouragement. Kolisi told him to stay strong and promised they would make memories together in the national team.

Source: Briefly News