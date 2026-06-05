Mama Joy says she feels unfairly excluded from the 2026 FIFA World Cup supporter trip despite her long-standing support for Bafana Bafana

The veteran superfan claims another supporter linked to the same travel spending benefited from the opportunity she fought to create

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended the decision, citing fairness and the need to give more fans a chance

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Mama Joy has accused Gayton McKenzie of applying double standards after being excluded from a World Cup supporter trip. Image: Rodger Bosch/Getty Images, joychauke5/X

Source: UGC

South African superfan Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has accused Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie of applying double standards in an ongoing dispute over government-funded travel to football tournaments.

The outspoken Bafana Bafana supporter said she was hurt after learning that she would not be part of the group of supporters travelling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Her frustration centres on claims that approximately R800,000 was previously spent on her travel, which McKenzie has cited as one reason for ending state-funded trips for her.

However, Mama Joy argues that another supporter associated with the same expenditure has reportedly been selected, while she has been left behind.

Mama Joy Questions Treatment Over World Cup Travel

Speaking in a Supporters Forum interview published on 4 June 2026, Chauke said she would still attend the World Cup regardless of whether government funding was available.

"I am not bothered that the minister hasn't included me in the list of those he's taking to the World Cup. What matters is that Mama Joy will be attending the World Cup," she said.

She then questioned the reasoning behind her exclusion.

"To be honest, it hurts that the minister claims he can't take me because R800,000 was spent on me, yet a supporter who was with me and for whom the same amount was spent is on the list heading to Mexico."

Chauke said she believed she had helped open doors for ordinary football supporters to attend international tournaments.

"Now I'm being punished, while others enjoy the opportunity that I fought for. But fine, I'm a superfan, they are the luckyfans.

"We are all South Africans, we will support the boys together."

Gayton McKenzie Defends Decision

McKenzie addressed the issue previously, insisting that government resources should benefit a wider group of supporters.

"How do I justify taking Mama Joy for the umpteenth time? I can't. The last trip, the department spent R800,000," he said.

"Business class flights, five-star hotels. The people here are not going on business flights. We can send more people with R800,000 than just one person."

The minister stressed that the decision was not personal and said supporters should have an equal opportunity to attend major sporting events.

"But all these people have an equal right. The 16 people or the 20 people that are going. They have an equal right to be there, like Mama Joy."

Mama Joy accuses Minister Gayton McKenzie of hypocrisy over an R800 000 World Cup sponsorship dispute. Image: joychauke5/X

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana Remains The Main Focus

Despite her disappointment, Chauke said her support for Bafana Bafana remains unchanged.

She described herself as one of the world's most recognised football superfans and said she intends to watch all three of South Africa's upcoming matches in person.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to begin their campaign against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on 11 June 2026.

Mama Joy's tribute to Bafana Bafana legends moves South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy Chauke left many South Africans emotional after sharing an AI-generated tribute honouring some of the country's most beloved football legends.

The video featured late stars including Senzo Robert Meyiwa, Philemon Masinga, Emmanuel "Scara" Ngobese, John "Shoes" Moshoeu, Lesley Manyathela, Papi Khomane, Mpho Gift Leremi, Patrick "Ace" Ntsoelengoe and former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Source: Briefly News