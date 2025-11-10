Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus spoke on his side’s response to adversity in Paris

He addressed the red card shown to Lood de Jager and how the team handled the setback

Erasmus also hailed Siya Kolisi’s leadership and the impact of his tactical changes

South Africa secured a 32-17 victory over France in a match marked by controversy when Springboks lock Lood de Jager received a red card in the 39th minute.

Siya Kolisi reacts as Lood de Jager of South Africa is shown a red card by Referee Angus Gardner, after a TMO Review concluded a high tackle on Thomas Ramos of France. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The sending-off came after shoulder-to-head contact with French full-back Thomas Ramos, a decision confirmed by referee Angus Gardner following a TMO review.

Gardner ruled the tackle reckless and illegal, emphasising that the direct contact to the head warranted a full red card.

This left the Springboks playing with 14 men for the remainder of the match. Despite trailing 14-13 at the time, South Africa scored three tries in the final quarter to secure a convincing 15-point win.

Rassie Erasmus on De Jager’s red card

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus reflected on the decision and highlighted the team’s growth in managing setbacks.

“We’ve learned to accept decisions,” Erasmus said, noting that dwelling on refereeing calls no longer disrupts their focus.

He drew on past experiences, including red and yellow cards received in previous campaigns, to reinforce the importance of mental toughness.

Erasmus also made key tactical substitutions at half-time, including replacing captain Siya Kolisi with a lineout specialist.

“It was a tough call, but Siya understood and took it on the chin,” Erasmus explained.

This strategic shift allowed the Springboks bench to have a strong impact, with players like Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributing to the victory.

Siya Kolisi reacts during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at Stade de France. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi’s ’s 100th test

Kolisi’s milestone match demonstrated leadership both on and off the pitch. By accepting the substitution without hesitation, he set an example for his teammates, showing that individual milestones sometimes take a backseat to team success.

Erasmus praised the collective effort, describing the win as a “23-man performance” where starters softened the opposition and the bench delivered the finishing blows.

Erasmus noted that Kolisi’s response exemplified the Springboks' cohesion under his leadership, highlighting how players embraced their roles and made personal sacrifices to ensure the team’s success.

The veteran coach, who celebrated his 53rd birthday last week, took to X on Sunday 9 November 2025 to thank South Africans who stayed up late to watch the match. His post, which included a song, was met with admiration and heartfelt reactions from fans.

The Springboks now prepare to play against Italy on Saturday 15 November 2025. They already beat the Azure twice in South Africa earlier this year. Erasmus is set to announce the squad to play sometime in the week.

Kolisi appreciates his biggest supporter

Briefly News earlier reported that Kolisi took time to appreciate his biggest supporter after hitting a new milestone with the Springboks.

The Boks captain led his team to victory against France in Paris this weekend.

Source: Briefly News