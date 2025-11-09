Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has come out to explain why he made bold substitutions during South Africa's remarkable victory over France in Paris on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The Springbok coach made a complete team reshuffle at halftime to adjust for the loss of Lood de Jager, who had been shown a straight red card by Referee Agnus Gardner.

The substitutions included Siya Kolisi, who was making his 100th Test cap, alongside other veterans Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende, and Damian Willemse, all two-time World Cup winners, who were taken off to benefit the overall strategy and performance of the team.

The result behind the substitution was positive, with Erasmus vindicated by leading the team to victory despite being one man down for the whole second half of the encounter at the Stade de France.

Erasmus breaks down tough substitution vs France

Erasmus admitted that the decision to replace Kolisi at half-time was one of the toughest he has faced in recent seasons, but he said it reflected the Springboks’ collective mentality. He explained that when Kolisi was informed, he accepted it without complaint, demonstrating the team’s unity and professionalism.

“It was a tough call for a captain (Siya Kolisi) to go at half-time, but when we told him, he just took it on the chin. That says a lot about this group,” the South African rugby coach said during the post match interview in Paris.

The change was tactical, as De Jager had been forced off and Andre Esterhuizen, who can cover both centre and back row, was brought on to provide versatility against France’s physical attack.

Erasmus noted that Kolisi’s response exemplified the cohesion of the Springboks under his leadership, highlighting how players embraced their roles and made personal sacrifices to ensure the team’s success.

Source: Briefly News